Warhammer 40,000: Darktide slips into 2022

Let me tell you, 2021 doesn't currently look like a fantastic year for major game releases. Warhammer 40k: Darktide isn't helping by today announcing that its co-op cult-smashing had been delayed into spring 2022.

Developers Fatshark announced the news via the game's Twitter account:

An update on Darktide's launch window pic.twitter.com/kY0GjmpZuu — Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (@Darktide40K) July 15, 2021

"We have a responsibility to deliver the best game we possibly can, and frankly we need more time to accomplish this goal," reads the post. "It's no secret that building a game during a pandemic is a challenge and we are not immune to this. We are planning to use the extra time to both focus on the level of quality at release, as well as invest in more systems to support Darktide for years to come."

Darktide was announced that the tail end of last year and it basically looks like Vermintide, Fatshark's Warhammer Fantasy co-op rat-smasher, but with a lick of 40k space paint. That's no bad thing - Vermintide and its sequel are great, and the best of the more recent Left 4 Deadlikes. Darktide's trailer, below, is also wonderful fun.

There are still other Left 4 Deadlikes on the way, with Back 4 Blood - from original L4D creators Turtle Rock - due in October. And then plenty more due next year, too.

To be clear, though I'm disappointed that 2021 is another game down, developers obviously need to protect their staff, and games take as long as they take. The tweets in response to the announcement above are uncharacteristically understanding and supportive, too. Well done, everyone.