In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only widescreen. No ultrawide for the moment, sadly. As and when they add support for ultrawide monitors, perhaps they should call it "ultramarinewide". Ha ha! Ha. Anyway, here's what's coming in the first round of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 patches.

Saber Interactive's well-regarded battle-bludgeoner isn't fully on sale yet - the public release date is Monday 9th September, but certain Warhammerers have gotten early access by means of the blasphemous Chaotic rite of Preordering, may the God-Emperor shrive their souls. The Steam reactions so far seem broadly positive, but there are a few sore spots, including the absence of ultrawide support, which Saber have said they're working to add.

There are also reports of crashing, for which publishers Focus have outlined some possible workarounds. If you're experiencing crashes in general, consider deactivating any overlay software you're using such as Riva Tuner, Afterburner or NVIDIA's equivalent. If you're finding that the game crashes during the first cinematic, the publishers recommend updating to the latest version of Windows, verifying that the game is running on the correct GPU, and updating your GPU driver. And if you're running into an infinite loading bug when playing in multiplayer Operations, try restarting the game - it could be a networking issue, or it could be to do with getting kicked from your squad.

Personally, I think infinite loading bugs are appropriate to a game with infinitely loading bugs (Tyranid swarms). Ha ha! Ha. Anyway, here's what to do if your controller is refusing to work with the game: switch off Steam Input (Right click on game > Properties > Controller > Disable Steam Input) and try plugging in your controller via USB.

If none of these bodges jump-start your Adeptus Astartes, you'll have to wait for some game updates, unfortunately. "We aim to fix all these issues in our first patches," Focus promise.

Crashes and the omission of ultrawide aren't the only bones Spice Margerine aficionadoes have to pick with Spruce Maureen 2. As passed on by Eurogamer, there's a stink on Reddit about the "stealth installation of Epic Online Services" when you accept the game's EULA.

The installation of Epic's client is, in fact, mentioned in the EULA, and "was implemented to support optional cross-play between Steam and Epic players and to synchronize friend lists between the two stores", as Focus explain. "However, please be aware linking your Steam and Epic accounts is not required to enjoy the game. These features are entirely optional and will not affect your gameplay experience in any way."

Ugh, I need a final ghastly Warhammer pun to finish off this post. Something to do with Steam Tanks, maybe? The game tanking on Steam? Please go read Brendy's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 review while I consult the scriptorium and try to figure out the Warhammer 40K equivalent for a "review bomb".