Warhammer 40k: Darktide has been delayed again until November

Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Fatshark's co-op shooter set in the grim darkness of the far future, has been delayed until a little further into our own future. It was previously aiming to release in September, but in an update on Twitter the developers say Darktide will now launch on November 30th.

The upside is that they're going to run technical tests and betas before the full release, and you can sign-up to participate now.

Here's the tweet:

"Today, we decided to delay the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide to November 30th for PC," starts the post. "Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making. Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game."

Specifically, the update says they need more time "to improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems." A series of tests and betas ought to help with that. These are due to begin "soon", and if you're interested in taking part and offering feedback you can sign-up over at the Darktide site.

Lots of folks at RPS are excited about Darktide. That's mostly because Fatshark's Vermintide and its sequel were excellent co-op shooters set in the Warhammer Fantasy universe, and they seem to be carrying the same fleshy violence across to 40K. Here's a trailer showing only war from last month: