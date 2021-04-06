Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground coming in May

Across the squillion Warhammer games we get these days, we don't see much in Age Of Sigmar, the setting which semi-replaced Warhammer Fantasy Battle in 2015. Hey, look, here comes Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground, with a freshly-announced release date of May 27th. It's a turn-based tactical battler about building an army to duff up other wizards. A new trailer shows a little of what that looks like.

Storm Ground has three factions: the righteous Stormcast (who are basically the fantasy version of Warhammer 40k's Space Marines), the ghostly Nighthaunt, and the honking Maggotkin (the chaos god Nurgle's lads).

Today's announcement describes the game's singleplayer campaigns as "roguelike", with new units, skills, weapons, and gear granted by cards earned from battles. Huh! I knew they'd talked about non-linear and dynamic campaigns, but I wasn't expecting that. I'm not opposed to run-based tactical turnfights, though. It will have online PvP multiplayer too.

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground is coming to Steam on the 27th of May, priced at £35/€40/$40. It has a 15% pre-order discount but you know better than to pre-order games. It'll also be on PS4, Xbone, and Switch. The developers are Gasket Games, and the publishers Focus Home Interactive.

In other Focus Home Warhammering news, they recently announced a Necromunda FPS from the makers of Space Hulk: Deathwing and E.Y.E.: Divine Cybermancy. Due in June, Necromunda: Hired Gun stars a mercenary with a cybernetic dog and a grappling hook, deep in the belly of a 40K hive city.