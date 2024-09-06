Warhammer modder's new strategy RPG Whispers Of The Eyeless is Darkest Dungeon, but you're running the dungeon

After watching the announcement trailer for Whispers of the Eyeless, I have one request: please, do not have that voiceover in the full game. It is hammier than a hamster eating a ham sandwich in Hamburg during a performance of Hamlet. It starts with "The Whispers [of the Eyeless] call to me!!!" and does not improve from there. Beyond that, colour me fairly enthused.

Created by Evil Gingerbread Studios and Venris, the dev behind Total War: Warhammer 3 mod SFO, Whispers Of The Eyeless is about growing a terrible cult beneath a pretty awful city, so as to resurrect three dead gods: Wrath, Desire, and Madness. It's a strategy RPG with grim storybook art reminiscent of Darkest Dungeon, a turn-based combat system and a splash of base and army-building. Other inspirations include Loop Hero, Children Of Morta and Polish folklore at large.

"Assume the role of the last descendent of the Old Faith and First Prophet of the New Age in the city of Aranthor where new and old gods vie for power," proclaims the Steam blurb. "Defeated, exiled and nearly forgotten, the Dead Gods have been silent for generations. But finally... the Whispers have returned. The 'Dead' Gods were not dead, and it is up to you to reinstate them to their full glory."

The aforesaid city is presided over by various upstart Living Gods, and broken into districts with distinct enemies, local culture and histories. Each district is home to a "branching web of events". You'll seemingly visit them on your lonesome as cult leader - there isn't any party-based combat in the trailer - but you can recruit people as cultists and ordain them as disciples, who can be sent on missions.

There's also the question of which particular Dead God you favour, with consequences including different decorations for your underground den of cosmic villainy. "Upgrade your base, enact divine Benedictions, and make Sacrifices to the Dead Gods to strengthen the cult and increase your power in the city as Prophet," the blurb goes on. "The God you favor will impact your Sanctum's appearance, which can be customized to your liking."

Whispers Of The Eyeless is in the "very late stages of development", according to publishers Camlann Games, and will enter Steam early access in either Q4 2024 or Q1 2025 - in other words, later this winter or early next spring. You can expect a demo in one of Valve's forthcoming Steam Next Fests - either October 2024 or February 2025. Here's hoping the launch trailer narration is a fading memory by then.