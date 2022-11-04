Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free to keep from Steam over the weekend

Devs Fatshark are making their co-op fantasy action game Warhamer: Vermintide 2 permanently free to keep if you grab it on Steam by November 7th. The freebie is part of a month-long 7 Years Of ‘Tide celebration marking the release of the original Vermintide, and finishing up with the launch of Fatshark’s Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on November 30th. There’s also a free update coming to Vermintide 2, Trail Of Treachery, on November 8th. You can watch the trailer for that below.

Watch on YouTube Vermintide 2's free Trail Of Treachery update demands you stay frosty.

Trail Of Treachery comes to Vermintide 2 free on Tuesday as the first mission in a two-parter. Your party needs to escort a goodie-packed caravan through snow and ice to the plague-ridden village of Tockstadt, which isn’t having a great time with supernatural goings-on right now. Oh, and there’s avalanches to contend with, too. Part two is scheduled for 2023. There’s more about what to expect from Trail Of Treachery here.

Vermintide, Darktide, they’re all to do with tides, y’see. That’s why Fatshark are counting Darktide, another first-person squad co-op game, as the third in the Vermintide series even if it’s 40K rather than fantasy Warhammer. Anyone who pre-orders Darktide can get early access to the game from November 17th, if they’re that excited about it, and Darktide players are being given a Devoted Rejects pack of DLC skins for both Vermintide games. You can see the full details of what’s lined up for Vermintide and Darktide this month here.

Alec (RPS in peace) thought Fatshark had delivered a particularly pretty sequel in his Warhammer: Vermintide 2 review back in 2018. “I suspect, with some dour awareness of writing words that could end up on a bus stop somewhere, that this is the best-looking Warhammer game to date,” he said, “what with its dead-world tour of shattered but still magnificent and towering High Elf ruins, sprawling cornfields and dark age cities on fire. These are, perhaps, all familiar sights from the fantasy pantheon, but V2 really bloody goes for it.”

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free to download from Steam until November 7th. We rated it on our list of the 25 best co-op games for PC earlier this year.