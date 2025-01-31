Warner and DC Smash 'em up MultiVersus joins the pile of dead live service games

Warner Bros' licensed free-to-play fighting game MultiVersus - aka, the one where Velma Dinkley and Arya Stark can team up to kick Superman's face in - will no longer be playable online as of 30th May. It'll be pulled from Steam, the Epic Games Store and the PlayStation and Xbox stores at the end of its next season, though you'll still be able to get your fill of Bugs Bunny bashing offline against either friends or bots.

Season 5 is due to run from 4th February. It introduces DC's Aquaman and Looney Tunes's Lola Bunny - which, without wishing to rile up the Aquaman stans, strikes me as going out with a whimper. In-game real money transactions have been suspended as of today, but you have until 30th May to spend any in-game Gleamium currency or character tokens you already own. Players will be able to earn the new season 5 characters in-game: Aquaman is the first tier battlepass reward, while Lola is the daily calendar login reward.

They've put together a little guide to playing MultiVersus offline once the servers are pulled. Here it is:

All online features will continue to be available until Season 5 concludes on May 30 at 9 a.m. PST. At that point, there will be an option to play MultiVersus offline via the local gameplay mode, either solo against A.I. opponents or with up to three friends. To do this, you'll need to install/download the latest version of the game and log in during Season 5, any time between February 4 at 9 a.m. PST and May 30 at 9 a.m. PST. After logging in, a local save file will be automatically created connected to your PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account, allowing you to enjoy the game offline with all earned and purchased content moving forward.

As snarky as I may sound here, the RPS hivemind was reasonably keen on MultiVersus for a time. It once appeared on our lists of the best free PC games, the best co-op games, and the best multiplayer games. You can still trace its presence there, clinging on determinedly by way of the article tags.

Writing about the open beta back in July 2022, Ed Thorn (RPS in peace) summarised MultiVersus as follows: "learn to cut through its barrage of boxes and cooldowns, and you're left with a cracking fighting game that's only going to evolve over the coming months." Alas, no more.

It's not clear what all this means for developers Player First Games, who were acquired by Warner Bros last year. Warner's games division have not been in the pink lately, with Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League cratering at launch and receiving its final update this month. As with MultiVersus, Rocksteady at least took the time to add an offline mode before calling it a night.