Wartime RTS Men Of War 2 has a trailer for a trailer

A teaser trailer for inbound World War 2 strategy Men Of War 2 has been released that promises a full reveal on September 1st. Hey, it’s actually pretty tense too. Get the advance intel by watching the trailer’s trailer below.

At the start of this year, we pinpointed Men Of War 2 as one of our most anticipated games of 2022. It’s a WW2-era real-time strategy sequel with a campaign that stretches across the Eastern and Western fronts. You’ll have the option of playing as the Allies or the Soviet Union, and there’s skirmish and multiplayer modes. Devs Best Way are touting improved AI and visuals, along with destructible environments. Men Of War 2 is being shown to press at this week’s Gamescom event so we might have more for you on this one soon.

Rick Lane chatted with the Men Of War 2 team for us back in November last year and came away impressed. He was particularly enamoured with the game’s interesting ‘frontline’ approach, the new first-person camera options and its spiffy visual and audio improvements. “I'm excited for Men Of War II,” he said, “which I did not expect to feel like going into the demonstration. It looks and sounds fantastic, while the frontline mechanic has me genuinely intrigued for the sequel's strategic potential.”

Men Of War 2 doesn’t have a release date targeted just yet, but you’ll be able to find it on Steam and the Epic Games Store when the game eventually deploys.