Wartime RTS Men Of War 2 has a trailer for a trailer

World War 2 real-time strategy Men Of War 2 is aiming for a 2022 release.

A teaser trailer for inbound World War 2 strategy Men Of War 2 has been released that promises a full reveal on September 1st. Hey, it’s actually pretty tense too. Get the advance intel by watching the trailer’s trailer below.

RTS sequel Men Of War 2 aims to release before the end of 2022.

At the start of this year, we pinpointed Men Of War 2 as one of our most anticipated games of 2022. It’s a WW2-era real-time strategy sequel with a campaign that stretches across the Eastern and Western fronts. You’ll have the option of playing as the Allies or the Soviet Union, and there’s skirmish and multiplayer modes. Devs Best Way are touting improved AI and visuals, along with destructible environments. Men Of War 2 is being shown to press at this week’s Gamescom event so we might have more for you on this one soon.

Rick Lane chatted with the Men Of War 2 team for us back in November last year and came away impressed. He was particularly enamoured with the game’s interesting ‘frontline’ approach, the new first-person camera options and its spiffy visual and audio improvements. “I'm excited for Men Of War II,” he said, “which I did not expect to feel like going into the demonstration. It looks and sounds fantastic, while the frontline mechanic has me genuinely intrigued for the sequel's strategic potential.”

Men Of War 2 doesn’t have a release date targeted just yet, but you’ll be able to find it on Steam and the Epic Games Store when the game eventually deploys.

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

