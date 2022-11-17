If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock the BAS-P in Warzone 2

Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
The player in Modern Warfare 2 inspects their weapon, the BAS-P SMG.

Want to learn how to unlock the BAS-P in Warzone 2? The BAS-P is a submachine gun introduced with Warzone 2, and will also be available to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players as part of the game's Season 1 content. While technically a brand-new gun, longtime players might recognise BAS-P as a new name for the KF5 (last seen in 2014's Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2).

With SMGs doing very well in both Warzone 2 and MW2's meta right now, you'll likely want to get your hands on this weapon as soon as possible. And with the launch of Warzone 2, the Call Of Duty franchise has significantly overhauled its battle pass system, and the BAS-P won't be obtainable by simply working through BP tiers like it would have been in the past. Read on below if you need some pointers on working through the new battle pass to unlock the BAS-P as quickly as possible.

Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to unlock the BAS-P in Warzone 2

The BAS-P unlocks via the Season 1 Battle Pass, and is available to both F2P and premium players. Unlike its predecessor's linear tiers, Warzone 2 features a modular battle pass that gives you more choices as to which rewards you want to work towards first. Each section of this season's battle pass will feature five items, and there'll be 20 sections overall.

To unlock the BAS-P in Warzone 2 Season 1, you'll need to do the following:

  1. Work through Sectors A1 and A3 of the battle pass to reach the sector where you unlock the BAS-P.
  2. Unlock Sector A6 of the battle pass.
  3. Acquire and spend 15 Battle Tokens to obtain Sector A6's High Value Target, which is the BAS-P.

You can earn Battle Tokens by simply playing Warzone 2. Additionally, players who bought the Battle Pass Bundle (or the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition) will have automatic access to a number of Battle Token Tier Skips that can be used in the same way.

A squad of soldiers deploys in Warzone 2.0 via a boat in a river.

Now that you know how to get your hands on the BAS-P, be sure to check out our ranking of the best guns in Warzone 2 to see how it stacks up in the current meta. We also have a guide to the best loadouts in Warzone 2 to help you complete your arsenal.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. She is known for being able to work Tomb Raider or Ace Attorney into any conversation, no matter how seemingly unrelated the topic. She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

Comments

