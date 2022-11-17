Want to learn how to unlock the BAS-P in Warzone 2? The BAS-P is a submachine gun introduced with Warzone 2, and will also be available to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players as part of the game's Season 1 content. While technically a brand-new gun, longtime players might recognise BAS-P as a new name for the KF5 (last seen in 2014's Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2).

With SMGs doing very well in both Warzone 2 and MW2's meta right now, you'll likely want to get your hands on this weapon as soon as possible. And with the launch of Warzone 2, the Call Of Duty franchise has significantly overhauled its battle pass system, and the BAS-P won't be obtainable by simply working through BP tiers like it would have been in the past. Read on below if you need some pointers on working through the new battle pass to unlock the BAS-P as quickly as possible.

How to unlock the BAS-P in Warzone 2

The BAS-P unlocks via the Season 1 Battle Pass, and is available to both F2P and premium players. Unlike its predecessor's linear tiers, Warzone 2 features a modular battle pass that gives you more choices as to which rewards you want to work towards first. Each section of this season's battle pass will feature five items, and there'll be 20 sections overall.

To unlock the BAS-P in Warzone 2 Season 1, you'll need to do the following:

Work through Sectors A1 and A3 of the battle pass to reach the sector where you unlock the BAS-P. Unlock Sector A6 of the battle pass. Acquire and spend 15 Battle Tokens to obtain Sector A6's High Value Target, which is the BAS-P.

You can earn Battle Tokens by simply playing Warzone 2. Additionally, players who bought the Battle Pass Bundle (or the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition) will have automatic access to a number of Battle Token Tier Skips that can be used in the same way.

