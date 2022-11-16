Looking for the best Shotgun in Warzone 2? Shotguns pack a serious punch at close range, making them perfect for killing enemies with a quick couple of shots in Warzone 2. They won't offer the same one-shot kill potential as multiplayer, with enemies armoured to the teeth in Al Mazrah, but you should still find that the best Shotguns in Warzone 2 are more than powerful enough to drop your enemies.

In this guide, we'll break down the best Shotgun in Warzone 2, and offer a ranked list of every Shotgun that's currently available. For those wanting to know the exact details that decide those rankings, we also explain why each Shotgun ranked in its current position.

Best Shotgun in Warzone 2

The best Shotgun in Warzone 2 is the Expedite 12. It's a versatile powerhouse that is capable of dropping enemies at remarkable speed. Sure, you'll need to land a couple of hits to break an enemy's armour and score the kill, but its incredibly high ADS speed and movement speed should make it easy to chase down opponents and quickly blast them to pieces.

Below, you can see our ranked list of the best Shotgun in Warzone 2:

Expedite 12 Bryson 800 Bryson 890 Lockwood 300

4. Lockwood 300

The Lockwood 300 has great range for a Shotgun, and deals plenty of damage as you might expect. However, that won't carry you to victory in Al Mazrah. With only two shells to fire before reloading, you'll spend most of your time running between cover to load in more ammo.

That's not an ideal situation when facing down against a squad of enemies, and you'll only score a kill against a fully armoured enemy if you're able to hit with both shots. Miss one, and you'll likely have lead in your head before you can bounce back for another attack.

3. Bryson 890

The Bryson 890 is wonderfully snappy, offering fast reloads that are the antithesis of the Lockwood 300. It's also plenty powerful, able to drop enemies in just a couple of quick hits. However, it pales in comparison when compared to the other Shotguns, with poor accuracy making it harder to land those shots with ease.

Those faster reloads and a larger magazine make the Bryson 890 better for dealing with squads in battle royale, though, helping it to beat out the Lockwood 300 and avoid the bottom spot on this list.

2. Bryson 800

The Bryson 800 sits comfortably in the second spot, with high damage, range, accuracy, and best in class recoil control. That makes it perfect for short-medium range encounters, and it is ideal for quickly blasting your way through enemy squads.

However, it misses out on the top spot due to a slower fire rate and lower handling and mobility than the Expedite 12. The Bryson 800's less nimble nature makes it a little less effective at close-range, leaving you lacking against faster-firing weapons that will surely dominate in Warzone 2.

1. Expedite 12 - best Shotgun

Despite firing a little slower than the lightning fast Lockwood 300, the Expedite 12's semi-auto capabilities and large ammo count make it perfect for clearing rooms and slaying squads in Warzone 2. It also has best in class handling, making it feel very light so that you can quickly snap between opponents while darting around.

While the Bryson 800 might have slightly better range and accuracy, the Expedite 12 has a higher fire rate, making it the optimal close-range powerhouse to have in your arsenal.

If you want to try it out, take a look at our guide on the best Expedite 12 loadout in Warzone 2.

