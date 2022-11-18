How to download Warzone 2 on PC

How do you download Warzone 2 on PC? It's a simple question that should have a simple answer, but there's been a lot of confusion about how to download Call Of Duty's new free-to-play Battle Royale without also forking over a heap of money for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 alongside it.

Rest assured, you can indeed download Warzone 2 on its own, on any platform. And in this guide we'll explain exactly how. Follow the below steps to learn how to download Warzone 2 for free on Steam or Battle.NET.

How to download Warzone 2 on Steam

If you already own and have installed Modern Warfare 2, then you should find Warzone 2 already installed as part of your latest MW2 update.

Otherwise, if you want to download Warzone 2 on Steam, here's how to do it:

Open the Steam Store. Search for "Warzone 2", and navigate to the Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 store page. Scroll below the video and click on the green "Play Game" button. Follow the on-screen prompts to download and install Warzone 2. Once the download is complete, go to your Steam Library and select "Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II | Warzone 2.0". Click "Play" to launch the game. Once in the main menu, click on the "Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale" panel to start playing Warzone 2.

How to download Warzone 2 on Battle.NET

If you want to play Warzone 2 on Blizzard's Battle.NET platform instead, you can do that too. Here's how to download Warzone 2 on Battle.NET:

Open the Battle.NET launcher. Click the "+" button at the end of your favourites bar at the top of the launcher. Select "Call Of Duty: MWII | WZ2.0". Click the blue "Play For Free" button on the left side and follow the on-screen prompts to download and install Warzone 2. Once the download is complete, click the "Play" button to launch the game. Once in the main menu, click on the "Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale" panel to start playing Warzone 2.

How to uninstall Modern Warfare 2 but not Warzone 2

If you have both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 installed but only plan on playing Warzone 2 for the foreseeable future, then there is a way to uninstall MW2 without touching your Warzone 2 files. Here's how to do it on both Steam and Battle.NET:

Launch Warzone 2. Click the gear icon in the top-right to open the Settings panel. Select "Manage Files" at the bottom of the list. Click on the "Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II" panel. Select which sections of MW2 you wish to uninstall (Multiplayer, Campaign, Co-Operative).

From this screen you'll also be able to see how much disc space you'll free up by uninstalling particular parts of the two games. The addition of Warzone 2 to MW2 takes up a measly 3.42 GB, whereas uninstalling the Multiplayer, Campaign, and Co-Operative sections of MW2 will free up 7.03 GB, 28.13 GB, and 3.52 GB respectively.

That wraps up this primer on how to download Warzone 2 on PC with neither mess nor fuss. Now that you're ready to dive into Al Mazrah for the first time, you may want to prepare yourself with our other Warzone 2 guides. Learn about the current weapon meta with our Warzone 2 best guns tier list, or dive into the details with our Warzone 2 weapon stats tables. You can also learn about which is the best Assault Rifle, best SMG, and best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 right now.

