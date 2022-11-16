Looking for the best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2? The Fennec 45 immediately sets itself apart from its rival Submachine Guns with a simply extraordinary rate of fire. Capable of firing off its entire 30-round magazine in just 1.6 seconds, it's no surprise that the Fennec has the lowest time-to-kill of any SMG in Warzone 2 right now.

The downside, of course, is that you really need to be able to hit those shots, or you'll have missed your chance and be forced to reload while your adversary is still busy gunning you down. To that end, we've put together our take on the best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2 right now, along with some suggestions for the best secondary weapon to take into battle alongside the Fennec 45.

Watch on YouTube Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2

Thanks to its extreme fire rate, the Fennec 45 automatically becomes a contender for the best SMG in Warzone 2 right now. But to realise its full potential, you need to make a few careful changes to improve its controllability and range. We've done an awful lot of testing on the Fennec 45, and come to the conclusion that the below five attachments are the best on offer right now.

Here's the best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The AVR-T90 Comp is there purely to cut down on the side-to-side recoil of the base Fennec 45, making it far easier to land your shots on a moving target. We've suplemented this with the lengthy ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel, which further decreases recoil while simultaneously boosting damage range and bullet velocity. It adds weight to the gun, but it's worth it. And the Fennec 45 is still extremely nippy with these mods added.

Next up, the Agent Grip on the Underbarrel serves to drastically improve the Fennec's effectiveness while firing from the hip, which is a very valuable trait for a fast-firing close-range SMG.

We've then added the Fennec Mag 45 Magazine attachment, to help make the gun a bit more forgiving to use. 30 shots go in the blink of an eye with such a fast fire rate, so the extra mag capacity gives us a little bit of a buffer to help down enemies before having to stop and reload.

Finally, we've added the Cronen Mini Pro sight to the Fennec 45, because we find the ironsights to be a little too bulky and distracting even for close-quarters engagements. But feel free to switch out the Mini Pro for your choice of Warzone 2 Optics.

Best Fennec 45 loadout secondary weapon

The Fennec 45's effective range is highly limited, so you should absolutely pair it with a longer-ranged secondary weapon to contend with enemies that shoot at you from more than a dozen metres away. You can take your pick from our list of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2. The STB 556 and the M4 are both great picks here, capable of dealing with enemies at mid-to-long ranges.

We'd also highly recommend the Raal MG for something a little different. This punishing gun is our pick for the best LMG in Warzone 2 right now, and its weighty hard-hitting nature provides the perfect counterpart to the Fennec 45's light frame and fast fire rate.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our guide to the best possible Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 1, and we hope you agree that this build really is a game-winner. If you want to expand your horizons beyond close-range loadout options, then check out our guides on the best Marksman Rifle and best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2. Or you can compare the Fennec 45 to other weapons in the game with our Warzone 2 best guns tier list and our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.