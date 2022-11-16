Warzone 2 ironsights: Every ironsight in Warzone 2.0

Warzone 2 ironsights: Every ironsight in Warzone 2.0Check out every Warzone 2 gun's ironsights and default scopes here
Want to view and compare the ironsights of every gun in Warzone 2? Ironsights are an often-overlooked aspect of a weapon's effectiveness in Call Of Duty games, but they're still an important consideration. If a gun in Warzone 2 has good ironsights, that means you don't need to add a better sight attachment to it, which frees up one attachment slot for improving another aspect of that gun.
All the guns in Warzone 2 are shared with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, so this guide is suitable for both games. Below we'll show you every single primary weapon's ironsights and default scopes, so you can easily compare different ironsights and figure out which gun's default sights are best for you.
Skip ahead to the ironsights of your choice:
- M4
- TAQ-56
- Kastov 762
- Lachmann-556
- STB 556
- M16
- Kastov-74U
- Kastov 545
- M13B
- Chimera
- Lachmann-762
- S0-14
- TAQ-V
- FTAC Recon
- Vel 46
- MX9
- Lachmann Sub
- Vaznev-9K
- FSS Hurricane
- Minibak
- BAS-P
- PDSW 528
- Fennec 45
- Lockwood 300
- Expedite 12
- Bryson 800
- Bryson 890
- Sakin MG38
- HCR 56
- 556 Icarus
- Raal MG
- RPK
- Rapp H
- EBR-14
- SP-R 208
- Lockwood Mk2
- LM-S
- SA-B 50
- TAQ-M
- MCPR-300
- Victus XMR
- Signal 50
- LA-B 330
- SP-X 80
Note: if you want to take a look at the different sight attachments for each weapon, you should instead check out our guide on all the Warzone 2 optics attachments.
M4 ironsights
TAQ-56 ironsights
Kastov 762 ironsights
Lachmann-556 ironsights
STB 556 ironsights
M16 ironsights
Kastov-74U ironsights
Kastov 545 ironsights
M13B ironsights
Chimera ironsights
Lachmann-762 ironsights
S0-14 ironsights
TAQ-V ironsights
FTAC Recon ironsights
Vel 46 ironsights
MX9 ironsights
Lachmann Sub ironsights
Vaznev-9K ironsights
FSS Hurricane ironsights
Minibak ironsights
BAS-P ironsights
PDSW 528 ironsights
Fennec 45 ironsights
Lockwood 300 ironsights
Expedite 12 ironsights
Bryson 800 ironsights
Bryson 890 ironsights
Sakin MG38 ironsights
HCR 56 ironsights
556 Icarus ironsights
Raal MG ironsights
RPK ironsights
Rapp H ironsights
EBR-14 ironsights
SP-R 208 ironsights
Lockwood Mk2 ironsights
LM-S ironsights
SA-B 50 ironsights
TAQ-M ironsights
MCPR-300 default scope
Victus XMR default scope
Signal 50 default scope
LA-B 330 default scope
SP-X 80 default scope
That wraps up this guide to all the different ironsights in Warzone 2. If you want a better overview of which guns are worth calling upon and using in the middle of a match, check out our Warzone 2 best guns tier list. You can also consult our Warzone 2 best loadouts page, and our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide for even more in-depth information.
Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.