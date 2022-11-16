If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Warzone 2 ironsights: Every ironsight in Warzone 2.0

Check out every Warzone 2 gun's ironsights and default scopes here
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
A three-person squad exits their aircraft with weapons drawn in Warzone 2.0.

Want to view and compare the ironsights of every gun in Warzone 2? Ironsights are an often-overlooked aspect of a weapon's effectiveness in Call Of Duty games, but they're still an important consideration. If a gun in Warzone 2 has good ironsights, that means you don't need to add a better sight attachment to it, which frees up one attachment slot for improving another aspect of that gun.

All the guns in Warzone 2 are shared with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, so this guide is suitable for both games. Below we'll show you every single primary weapon's ironsights and default scopes, so you can easily compare different ironsights and figure out which gun's default sights are best for you.

Skip ahead to the ironsights of your choice:

Note: if you want to take a look at the different sight attachments for each weapon, you should instead check out our guide on all the Warzone 2 optics attachments.

M4 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the M4 ironsights.

TAQ-56 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the TAQ-56 ironsights.

Kastov 762 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Kastov 762 ironsights.

Lachmann-556 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Lachmann-556 ironsights.

STB 556 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the STB-556 ironsights.

M16 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the M16 ironsights.

Kastov-74U ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Kastov-74U ironsights.

Kastov 545 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Kastov 545 ironsights.

M13B ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the M13B ironsights.

Chimera ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Chimera ironsights.

Lachmann-762 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Lachmann-762 ironsights.

S0-14 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the S0-14 ironsights.

TAQ-V ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the TAQ-V ironsights.

FTAC Recon ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the FTAC Recon ironsights.

Vel 46 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Vel 46 ironsights.

MX9 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the MX9 ironsights.

Lachmann Sub ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Lachmann Sub ironsights.

Vaznev-9K ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Vaznev-9K ironsights.

FSS Hurricane ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the FSS Hurricane ironsights.

Minibak ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Minibak ironsights.

BAS-P ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the BAS-P ironsights.

PDSW 528 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the PDSW-528 ironsights.

Fennec 45 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Fennec 45 ironsights.

Lockwood 300 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Lockwood 300 ironsights.

Expedite 12 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Expedite 12 ironsights.

Bryson 800 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Bryson 800 ironsights.

Bryson 890 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Bryson 890 ironsights.

Sakin MG38 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Sakin MG38 ironsights.

HCR 56 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the HCR 56 ironsights.

556 Icarus ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the 556 Icarus ironsights.

Raal MG ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Raal MG ironsights.

RPK ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the RPK ironsights.

Rapp H ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Rapp H ironsights.

EBR-14 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the EBR-14 ironsights.

SP-R 208 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the SP-R 208 ironsights.

Lockwood Mk2 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Lockwood Mk2 ironsights.

LM-S ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the LM-S ironsights.

SA-B 50 ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the SA-B 50 ironsights.

TAQ-M ironsights

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the TAQ-M ironsights.

MCPR-300 default scope

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the MCPR-300 default scope.

Victus XMR default scope

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Victus XMR default scope.

Signal 50 default scope

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Signal 50 default scope.
(Low Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the Signal 50 default scope.
(High Zoom)

LA-B 330 default scope

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the LA-B 330 default scope.
(Low Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the LA-B 330 default scope.
(High Zoom)

SP-X 80 default scope

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the SP-X 80 default scope.
(Low Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy with the SP-X 80 default scope.
(High Zoom)

That wraps up this guide to all the different ironsights in Warzone 2. If you want a better overview of which guns are worth calling upon and using in the middle of a match, check out our Warzone 2 best guns tier list. You can also consult our Warzone 2 best loadouts page, and our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide for even more in-depth information.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

