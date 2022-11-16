Warzone 2 ironsights: Every ironsight in Warzone 2.0

Want to view and compare the ironsights of every gun in Warzone 2? Ironsights are an often-overlooked aspect of a weapon's effectiveness in Call Of Duty games, but they're still an important consideration. If a gun in Warzone 2 has good ironsights, that means you don't need to add a better sight attachment to it, which frees up one attachment slot for improving another aspect of that gun.

All the guns in Warzone 2 are shared with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, so this guide is suitable for both games. Below we'll show you every single primary weapon's ironsights and default scopes, so you can easily compare different ironsights and figure out which gun's default sights are best for you.

Skip ahead to the ironsights of your choice:

Note: if you want to take a look at the different sight attachments for each weapon, you should instead check out our guide on all the Warzone 2 optics attachments.

M4 ironsights

TAQ-56 ironsights

Kastov 762 ironsights

Lachmann-556 ironsights

STB 556 ironsights

M16 ironsights

Kastov-74U ironsights

Kastov 545 ironsights

M13B ironsights

Chimera ironsights

Lachmann-762 ironsights

S0-14 ironsights

TAQ-V ironsights

FTAC Recon ironsights

Vel 46 ironsights

MX9 ironsights

Lachmann Sub ironsights

Vaznev-9K ironsights

FSS Hurricane ironsights

Minibak ironsights

BAS-P ironsights

PDSW 528 ironsights

Fennec 45 ironsights

Lockwood 300 ironsights

Expedite 12 ironsights

Bryson 800 ironsights

Bryson 890 ironsights

Sakin MG38 ironsights

HCR 56 ironsights

556 Icarus ironsights

Raal MG ironsights

RPK ironsights

Rapp H ironsights

EBR-14 ironsights

SP-R 208 ironsights

Lockwood Mk2 ironsights

LM-S ironsights

SA-B 50 ironsights

TAQ-M ironsights

MCPR-300 default scope

Victus XMR default scope

Signal 50 default scope

LA-B 330 default scope

SP-X 80 default scope

That wraps up this guide to all the different ironsights in Warzone 2. If you want a better overview of which guns are worth calling upon and using in the middle of a match, check out our Warzone 2 best guns tier list. You can also consult our Warzone 2 best loadouts page, and our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide for even more in-depth information.

