Looking for the best MCPR-300 loadout in Warzone 2? Historically Warzone has always been dominated by long-ranged builds, and Warzone 2 is no different. The long sightlines and wide open areas of Al Mazrah are the perfect opportunity to try out the MCPR-300, one of the longest-range and hardest-hitting Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2 right now.

If you're wondering how best to kit out the MCPR-300 to give yourself the best chance of a victory royale, look no further. Below we'll walk you through all the attachments and secondary weaponry you'll need to create the very best MCPR-300 loadout build in Warzone 2.

Best MCPR-300 loadout in Warzone 2

If you want to inflict the absolute maximum damage over the maximum possible range, the MCPR-300 is outclassed by the Victus XMR. But the MCPR-300 has a bit of extra mobility on its otherwise superior rival, which makes it a fantastic choice for a loadout that balances damage with handling and speed.

This MCPR-300 loadout focuses on improving the bullet velocity and effective range of the rifle as much as possible, while also adding a few attachments which keep the gun feeling mobile and snappy enough for quickscopes and responsive plays.

Here's the best MCPR-300 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

The MCPR-300 can be given a Barrel with an integrated silencer to save on attachment slots, but we prefer to go all out on the effective range with the double-whammy of the Bruen Agent 90 Muzzle and the heavy 22" OMX-456 Barrel attachment. This combo outranges the integrated silencer option, and also smooths out the recoil slightly for quick target reacquisition.

By default the MCPR-300 comes with 10-Round Mags, but we've elected to shave down the weight with the 5-Round Mag attachment. We've found 5 shots before reloading is more than necessary given the stopping power of this incredible rifle, and it considerably increases your movement, ADS, and reload speed to boot.

We've accelerated the ADS and Sprint-To-Fire speed of the MCPR-300 even further with the Cronen Cheetah Grip, which comes purely at the cost of a bit of recoil control, which we really don't mind for a Sniper Rifle like this. And finally, the Forge Tac Delta 4 increases our ADS speed while also giving us a nice clear Warzone 2 Optics choice for mid-range as well as long-range shots.

Overall these attachments offer a fine balance between extreme range and the mobility and handling you need to take full advantage of the MCPR-300's stopping power. You should find it very easy to knock down enemies over extreme distances with this particular loadout setup.

Best MCPR-300 loadout secondary weapon

We think pairing the MCPR-300 with the Kastov 762 is a great idea, offsetting the MCPR-300's focus on long-range shots with a punchy Assault Rifle that leans more towards close-quarters than a lot of its brethren.

If you're after something a bit different though, the STB 556 makes you near-unstoppable at almost any range. The best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2, the STB 556 is extraordinarily accurate and can outrange nearly any other automatic weapon in the game. Alternatively the FSS Hurricane does the same thing but with the mobility and stopping power of the best SMG in Warzone 2.

With the help of the above attachments, the MCPR-300 can trade blows with the very best guns in Warzone 2 right now, and so it's well worth spending time with as you slaughter your way from circle to circle in Al Mazrah. If you want a better idea of the inner workings of the MCPR-300 and every other gun in the game, check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide. You can also expand your horizons to other areas of the armoury with our guides on the best LMG, best Shotgun, and best Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2.

