Want to know more about the Warzone 2 nuke? Nukes are one of the most exciting killstreaks in Call Of Duty's yearly multiplayer, but there are now rumours that the atomic bomb is available in Warzone 2. The chaos this could bring to Warzone 2's battle royale is unquestionable, so it's no surprise many players are desperate for details on this destructive game-changing weapon.

In this guide, we'll break down everything we've heard so far about the Warzone 2 nuke, bringing all of the information that's currently available together. As the devs reveal more info on the Warzone 2 nuke, we'll make sure to update this page.

Watch on YouTube Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Is the Warzone 2 nuke real?

Popular content creator ModernWarzone stated that they were told the Warzone 2 nuke is real at a prerelease event shortly before launch.

You can nuke the entire battle royale map in #Warzone2. Nobody managed to do it today but we were told that it is possible, although EXTREMELY difficult to pull off. — ModernWarzone 2.0 (@ModernWarzone) November 10, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

While the devs haven't made a public statement to either confirm or deny these claims, they did throw some fuel on the flames when responding to a tweet showing popular streamer timthetatman leaping into a river before cutting to a massive explosion.

The tweet was captioned "FIRST NUKE IN WARZONE 2.0 @timthetatman", and developers Raven Software simply replied with "So the rumors are true...?", followed by the thinking emoji. The thinking emoji, people.

So the rumors are true...?



🤔 https://t.co/l3gJHOIXFe — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) November 16, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How does the Warzone 2 nuke work?

According to a further tweet from ModernWarzone, the Warzone 2 nuke is allegedly tied to a "special contract". Here's the bad news, though: no one knows how to activate the special contract, nor have we found full details on what it entails. Actually, maybe that's good news. Who wants a nuke to drop during their Warzone 2 match?

There are some details on what it doesn't involve, though. We know the nuke contract does not appear in every game, meaning it is a rare spawn that you'll need to check for in each match. We also know that it does not involve going on a high kill streak, meaning it functions differently to the nuke available in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

For now, the Warzone 2 nuke seems like it is going to be a big focus for the community over the coming weeks. Expect more details to come thick and fast as streamers strive to be the first player to drop a nuke in Warzone 2, similar to the world first runs that are often fought for with Call Of Duty Zombies easter eggs. As more details surrounding the Warzone 2 nuke become known, we'll be sure to let you know.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our guide on everything we know about the Warzone 2 nuke. If you want a fighting chance of getting the Warzone 2 nuke, you'll need to use the best guns in Warzone 2. To find the weapon that suits your playstyle best, make sure to also check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats table.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.