Warzone 2 Operators list

How can I unlock all Operators in Warzone 2? Operators are your playable characters in Warzone 2 and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Even though we're only at the start of Season One, there are already over 30 Operators for you to choose between. However, only a small handful are available by default, with the rest being unlocked either via paid add-ons or by completing in-game feats.

On this page, we've collected information about every Operator you can currently play as in Warzone 2 and MW2, along with a brief explainer of the unlock requirements for each one.

How to unlock all Operators in Warzone 2

Right now, unlocking every Operator in Warzone 2 requires you to own a specific copy of MW2 and play the campaign, as well as dropping some money on packs via the in-game store in Warzone 2. Here are the current unlock requirements for all Warzone 2 Operators:

Operator Name Team Unlock requirements Ranger I SPECGRU N/A (unlocked by default) Chuy SPECGRU Complete Mission 6 ("Cartel Protection") in MW2's campaign. Gus SPECGRU Get five assists in one multiplayer match. Zimo SPECGRU Get a kill with a secondary weapon. Kleo SPECGRU Get a kill with lethal equipment. Nova SPECGRU Complete Mission 10 ("Violence and Timing") in MW2's campaign. Price SPECGRU Exclusive bonus character (Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition) Farah SPECGRU Exclusive bonus character (Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition) Ghost SPECGRU Exclusive bonus character (Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition) Soap SPECGRU Exclusive bonus character (Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition) Gromsko SPECGRU Complete the "Low Profile" co-op mission Reyes SPECGRU Complete Mission 14 ("Prison Break") in MW2's campaign. Luna SPECGRU Complete the "Defender: Mt Zaya" co-op mission Zeus SPECGRU Purchase Season 1 premium battle pass (unlocks at Tier 0) Group I KORTAC N/A (unlocked by default) Fender KORTAC Get two kills with a launcher in one multiplayer match. König KORTAC Execute a finishing move. Calisto KORTAC Get five headshot kills in one multiplayer match. Hutch KORTAC Complete Mission 17 ("Countdown") in MW2's campaign. Horangi KORTAC Get five kingslayer kills in one multiplayer match. Roze KORTAC Get a point blank kill. Zero KORTAC Complete the "Denied Area" co-op mission Conor KORTAC Get five hipfire kills in one multiplayer match. Aksel KORTAC Get 20 kills in one multiplayer match. Stiletto KORTAC Get two revenge kills in one multiplayer match. Oni KORTAC Exclusive bonus character (Modern Warfare 2 pre-order) CDL Female Home SPECGRU Purchase Call Of Duty League Team Pack from the in-game store (12 team options available) CDL Male Home SPECGRU Purchase Call Of Duty League Team Pack from the in-game store (12 team options available) CDL Female Away KORTAC Purchase Call Of Duty League Team Pack from the in-game store (12 team options available) CDL Male Away KORTAC Purchase Call Of Duty League Team Pack from the in-game store (12 team options available) Klaus ? N/A (expected later in Season 1) Gaz ? N/A (expected later in Season 1) Neymar Jr ? Purchase limited bundle from the in-game store from November 21st Pogba ? Purchase limited bundle from the in-game store from November 25th Messi ? Purchase limited bundle from the in-game store from November 29th

Note that while unlocked MW2 Operators can be used in Warzone 2, at the time of writing it seems that any Operators which require you to complete a campaign mission can't be unlocked by F2P players who only play Warzone 2.

However, in the original Warzone, even most exclusive skins were frequently made available via the in-game store at a later date. So, while you might still need to part with cash if you want to complete the collection, there's still hope that you won't be locked out of content forever if you don't want to purchase MW2.

What do Operators do in Warzone 2?

Operators in Warzone 2 aren't just skins: each Operator has a backstory, voice acting, and outfits that differentiate them from each other. In fact, in many cases, you can unlock additional skins for your Operators via the Battle Pass, in-game store, etc.

However, Operators don't have stats or abilities that impact their performance in matches; they're mainly just cosmetic variants to help you tell characters apart in matches. So in that sense, they really are more like skins than actual character options.

If you're keen to unlock everything on the Season One Battle Pass, take a look at our explainer of the Warzone 2 Battle Pass, as well as our guide to earning Battle Tokens fast in Warzone 2.

