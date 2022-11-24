Looking for the best RPK loadout in Warzone 2? By stats alone, the RPK doesn't set itself apart from the other Light Machine Guns available to players in Warzone 2. In fact, when you compare their default models, the RPK comes up rather short. But that's not quite the whole story.

As it turns out, players are discovering that the RPK has the rather unique ability to turn itself into something more like an Assault Rifle - but with the stopping power and range of an LMG. If that sounds like a potent combo to you, then read on to find out how to put together the best RPK loadout and class setup in Warzone 2 right now.

Best RPK loadout build in Warzone 2

The secret to realising the full potential of Warzone 2's RPK is its magazine attachments. By lowering the magazine size you can greatly increase the gun's handling - which in turn allows you to spend more on accuracy and recoil control without turning the RPK into an unbearably slow weapon.

Here are the best RPK loadout attachments in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85 (Unlock at RPK lvl 9)

(Unlock at RPK lvl 9) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 6)

(Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 6) Magazine: 40 Round Mag (Unlock at TAQ-56 lvl 7)

(Unlock at TAQ-56 lvl 7) Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip (Unlock at RPK lvl 18)

(Unlock at RPK lvl 18) Optic: Cronen Mini Pro (Unlock at Expedite 12 lvl 7)

This RPK loadout sacrifices some magazine capacity for increased mobility and accuracy over range.

Central to this entire RPK loadout is the 40 Round Mag, which cuts the RPK's magazine capacity nearly in half, but adds a wealth of mobility boosts from ADS to reload speed. 40 Rounds is also more than enough for our needs, considering the RPK packs more damage per shot than many of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2.

The Lockshot KT85 Muzzle is a great choice for taming the RPK's heavy recoil. By effectively squishing the overall recoil pattern down in both dimensions, the KT85 cuts down on the amount of work you have to do to mitigate the RPK's vertical and horizontal recoil.

We've combined this Muzzle attachment with the FTAC Ripper 56 - one of our universal favourites in the Underbarrel department. The Ripper further boosts the RPK's recoil control, and all it costs is a small chunk of the extra ADS speed we gained by switching the mag size down to 40.

The Demo-X2 Grip offers a bit more recoil control at the cost of some aiming stability, which is an easy thing to recommend since we care far more about the former than the latter for an LMG like the RPK.

Finally, we've dispensed with the rather obtrusive RPK ironsights by adding the Cronen Mini Pro, one of our favourite close-range Warzone 2 Optics. You can of course replace the Cronen Mini Pro with whichever optic attachment you prefer.

Overall this set of attachments drastically increases the accuracy and reliability of our RPK loadout, and the only cost is a 40-Round magazine instead of a 75-round magazine. It still won't be as nippy as an Assault Rifle, but this RPK is certainly one of the best-handling LMGs you're likely to come across, and its firepower more than makes up for the comparatively low mag size.

Best RPK loadout secondary weapon

If you want to truly create the best RPK loadout in Warzone 2.0, you need to think not only about the RPK itself but about every other part of the class setup, including the secondary weapon to take into battle alongside it.

Given that our RPK loadout attempts to bridge the gap between an Assault Rifle and an LMG (two mid-range weapon classes), you can be quite flexible with your choice of secondary weapon. For close-range prowess, we'd recommend the Lachmann Sub, one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2 right now thanks to its excellent DPS and mobility stats.

If you want a longer-ranged option and you're alright with touting around two fairly bulky weapons, then the Victus XMR is the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2, and the obvious choice for sharpshooting builds.

Best RPK class setup: Perks and Equipment

To round off our RPK class setup, you'll need to think about the right Perk Package and Equipment to bring with you. In Warzone 2, you can only buy primary weapons at Buy Stations - but you can still get a full Warzone 2 loadout drop if you know how, and those drops will include all the Perks and Equipment in your custom loadout.

Here are our recommendations for the best Perks and Equipment for this RPK loadout:

Perk Package: Warden

Warden Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Overclock

Overclock Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

We'd highly recommend picking up the Warden Perk Package for your RPK class setup. This Package contains the Perks Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, and Overclock. Of these, only a couple are truly useful - but they're so useful that it's hard to pass up on the Warden Package.

Fast Hands is a great choice, as it drastically speeds up the reload and weapon swap times of your RPK loadout. This dovetails perfectly with what we're trying to achieve with this loadout - to create a nippier and more mobile LMG.

Double Time also works wonders when it comes to staying highly mobile with your RPK. Extending your Tactical Sprint duration by 100% is no small thing when it comes to repositioning, avoiding gunfire, or escaping the encroaching border.

When it comes to your Equipment choices, we've gone for a very familiar duo. The Frag Grenade is a versatile Lethal Equipment choice that works well both indoors and outdoors - and it also makes sense to use a good throwable when you have the Strong Arm Perk activated.

And finally, the Stun Grenade is great for clearing rooms and initiating around corners. Your RPK doesn't quite have the speed to match SMGs at close range, so you'll need the help of a Stun Grenade if you want to reliably win those close-quarters engagements.

