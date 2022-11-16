Looking for the best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone 2? It's interesting how the meta shifts when you increase health pools and fight over longer distances. Whereas in the realms of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 it was the faster-firing Lockwood Mk2 that reigned supreme in the Marksman Rifles category, in Warzone 2 that accolade belongs to the even harder-hitting SP-R 208, because its damage-per-shot allows you to punch holes through even heavily armoured enemy players with ease.

The SP-R 208 is a fantastic rifle deserving of the very best attachments on offer. To that end, we've put together this guide on how to create the best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone 2 right now, going over each of our attachment picks in turn, along with our recommendations on the ideal secondary weapon to pair up with the SP-R 208.

Best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone 2

The below SP-R 208 loadout builds upon the rifle's already impressive credentials as a lightweight alternative to the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2. The attachments we've chosen will boost the SP-R 208's effective range and bullet velocity by a considerable margin, while also making it fire faster and for longer before having to reload.

Here's the best SP-R 208 loadout in Warzone 2:

Barrel: 18.5" XRK Resonate

18.5" XRK Resonate Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Optic: Schlager 4X

Unusually, the only attachment we have in this SP-R 208 loadout which affects range and recoil (the usual target stats for attachments) is the 18.5" XRK Resonate Barrel. This Barrel comes with an integrated silencer, allowing us to go without a Muzzle attachment; and it boosts the gun's bullet velocity and recoil control to make it easier to land first shots and follow-up shots alike.

We've then pushed the bullet velocity through the roof with the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition, and added the largest magazine available, the 15 Round Mag, which enables us to keep shooting shot after shot at enemies to whittle down their armour and health without having to reload.

If you're more comfortable with the faster fire rate of other Marksman Rifles, then fret not - we've attached the FSS ST87 Bolt to the SP-R 208 to keep the bullets coming thick and fast.

Finally we've added the Schlager 4X. It's a bit of a misnomer as far as Warzone 2 Optics are concerned, because the zoom level is actually closer to 3x than 4x; but this provides us with a nice clean sight that is very usable at both long and mid-range. It's certainly preferable to the ironsights, anyway.

With the above attachments applied, the SP-R 208 becomes a very versatile sharpshooting rifle, with enough speed to engage in some speedy quickscopes, but also enjoying a high magazine size for harrassing and knocking enemies from a hilltop sniper nest.

Best SP-R 208 loadout secondary weapon

Despite the SP-R 208 being quicker-acting and lighter in weight than a traditional Sniper Rifle, it's still hardly the best choice for close-quarters fighting. My first recommendation for the SP-R 208's ideal counterpart would be the FSS Hurricane. This deadly and accurate gun is our pick for the best SMG in Warzone 2 right now, and will serve you very well both for fighting at close range and for following up a shot with the SP-R 208 at mid-range.

Another good choice would be the extremely hard-hitting Kastov-74U, one of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2 thanks to its high damage and SMG-like mobility and handling speeds.

With all this in mind, you should be ready and raring to take your super-powered SP-R 208 all the way into the final circles of your next Warzone 2 match. To compare it to its nearest rivals, check out our guide on the best Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2 right now. You can also consult our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide to provide even more context. Alternatively, you can gain a full understanding of the wider meta with our Warzone 2 best guns tier list.

