If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Warzone 2 SP-X 80 loadout: The best SP-X 80 class setup and attachments

Stay on the move with our lightweight SP-X 80 loadout
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
The player in Warzone 2.0 inspects their weapon, the SP-X 80.

Looking for the best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2? Sharpshooters are on top of the world right now with the release of Warzone 2. Sniper Rifles reign supreme thanks to the wide open environments and mile-long sightlines of Al Mazrah, and you're going to see a lot of players touting big beefy MCPR-300s and Signal 50s over the next several weeks.

But you certainly shouldn't underestimate the power of a lightweight Sniper Rifle. The SP-X 80 may not have quite the same stopping power as its bigger and heavier rivals, but it's still an extremely powerful and accurate rifle with the added bonus of a fair bit more mobility than even the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 can hope to match.

In this guide we'll show you how to put together the right set of attachments to create the very best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2 in the current Season 1 meta. We'll also walk you through a few choices for which secondary weapon to use alongside the SP-X 80 ready for your next match.

Watch on YouTube
Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2

Thanks to the lightweight nature of the SP-X 80, we actually have a lot of scope when it comes to boosting the rifle's range at the cost of that extra handling. The below SP-X 80 loadout focuses on greatly increased bullet velocity, range, and aiming stability, while also keeping the gun light and responsive enough to deal with threats at a moment's notice.

Here's the best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2:

  • Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90
  • Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
  • Ammunition: .300 High Velocity
  • Magazine: 8-Round Magazine
  • Stock: Max DMR Precision
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SP-X 80 6.6x optic attachment.

Rather than weighing down the SP-X 80 more than necessary with a heavy Barrel, we've chosen to boost the rifle's effective range purely with the Bruen Agent 90 Silencer. Not only does this attachment suppress your gunshot sounds, but it also boosts the SP-X 80's damage falloff values, bullet velocity, and even adds a touch of recoil control to boot.

The .300 High Velocity Ammunition mod is a must-have for most sniper loadouts in Warzone 2, as it boosts the bullet velocity by an enormous margin and makes it much easier to land long-range shots on enemies. We've also upped the bullet count with the 8-Round Magazine, trading a bit of that natural mobility for a few extra shots before having to reload.

The FSS OLE-V Laser is visible while you aim down sights (as is the case with all long-ranged Warzone 2 Optics), but when you're already giving off a sniper glint, that really doesn't matter, so it's more or less a free way to add a bit of mobility back onto the SP-R 80. It also synergises very well with our final attachment, the Max DMR Precision Stock, because both mods increase the SP-X 80's ADS speed and reduce its idle sway, allowing you to quickscope and take quick snipes very effectively and cleanly.

And that's all you need in order to make an extremely powerful SP-X 80 loadout fit for your next Warzone 2 match. The high range and bullet velocity comes at pretty much no cost when you factor in the mobility boosts we've also added with the other attachments. It's a fantastic build (if we do say so ourselves), and you should give it a go as soon as possible.

Best SP-X 80 loadout secondary weapon

Despite the SP-X 80's nippy handling speeds relative to other Snipers, you'll still need a close-ranged weapon to pair it with. We'd highly recommend the STB 556 for a powerful and accurate mid-range option. It's our pick for the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 right now, in fact.

If you value high damage over accuracy, you can instead match the SP-X 80 with the formidable Kastov-74U, which wraps the power of an AKM into the lightweight body of an SMG. Perfect for closing the distance and finishing off an enemy after sniping at them from afar with the SP-X 80.

If you want to see how the SP-X 80 compares to other weapons available in the dusty streets of Al Mazrah, then check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide. You can also get a fuller understanding of the current meta with our Warzone 2 best guns tier list!

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having just about the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be pretty darn good at Rocket League, but he has since sacrificed that accolade in order to become passably decent at Apex Legends. His favourite pastimes include playing piano covers of his favourite game soundtracks, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More On Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch