Looking for the best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2? Sharpshooters are on top of the world right now with the release of Warzone 2. Sniper Rifles reign supreme thanks to the wide open environments and mile-long sightlines of Al Mazrah, and you're going to see a lot of players touting big beefy MCPR-300s and Signal 50s over the next several weeks.

But you certainly shouldn't underestimate the power of a lightweight Sniper Rifle. The SP-X 80 may not have quite the same stopping power as its bigger and heavier rivals, but it's still an extremely powerful and accurate rifle with the added bonus of a fair bit more mobility than even the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 can hope to match.

In this guide we'll show you how to put together the right set of attachments to create the very best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2 in the current Season 1 meta. We'll also walk you through a few choices for which secondary weapon to use alongside the SP-X 80 ready for your next match.

Best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2

Thanks to the lightweight nature of the SP-X 80, we actually have a lot of scope when it comes to boosting the rifle's range at the cost of that extra handling. The below SP-X 80 loadout focuses on greatly increased bullet velocity, range, and aiming stability, while also keeping the gun light and responsive enough to deal with threats at a moment's notice.

Here's the best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Magazine: 8-Round Magazine

8-Round Magazine Stock: Max DMR Precision

Rather than weighing down the SP-X 80 more than necessary with a heavy Barrel, we've chosen to boost the rifle's effective range purely with the Bruen Agent 90 Silencer. Not only does this attachment suppress your gunshot sounds, but it also boosts the SP-X 80's damage falloff values, bullet velocity, and even adds a touch of recoil control to boot.

The .300 High Velocity Ammunition mod is a must-have for most sniper loadouts in Warzone 2, as it boosts the bullet velocity by an enormous margin and makes it much easier to land long-range shots on enemies. We've also upped the bullet count with the 8-Round Magazine, trading a bit of that natural mobility for a few extra shots before having to reload.

The FSS OLE-V Laser is visible while you aim down sights (as is the case with all long-ranged Warzone 2 Optics), but when you're already giving off a sniper glint, that really doesn't matter, so it's more or less a free way to add a bit of mobility back onto the SP-R 80. It also synergises very well with our final attachment, the Max DMR Precision Stock, because both mods increase the SP-X 80's ADS speed and reduce its idle sway, allowing you to quickscope and take quick snipes very effectively and cleanly.

And that's all you need in order to make an extremely powerful SP-X 80 loadout fit for your next Warzone 2 match. The high range and bullet velocity comes at pretty much no cost when you factor in the mobility boosts we've also added with the other attachments. It's a fantastic build (if we do say so ourselves), and you should give it a go as soon as possible.

Best SP-X 80 loadout secondary weapon

Despite the SP-X 80's nippy handling speeds relative to other Snipers, you'll still need a close-ranged weapon to pair it with. We'd highly recommend the STB 556 for a powerful and accurate mid-range option. It's our pick for the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 right now, in fact.

If you value high damage over accuracy, you can instead match the SP-X 80 with the formidable Kastov-74U, which wraps the power of an AKM into the lightweight body of an SMG. Perfect for closing the distance and finishing off an enemy after sniping at them from afar with the SP-X 80.

If you want to see how the SP-X 80 compares to other weapons available in the dusty streets of Al Mazrah, then check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide. You can also get a fuller understanding of the current meta with our Warzone 2 best guns tier list!

