Looking for the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2? The Vaznev-9K is an incredibly lightweight SMG in Warzone 2, offering best in class ADS speed while also having a remarkably fast TTK. However, that's only the foundation of a weapon that can become quite excellent with attachments, able to beam enemies at short-medium range with lightning speed.

In this guide, we'll break down the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2, explaining the best Vaznev-9K attachments and the ideal secondary weapon to use alongside it. We'll also cover the best perk package and equipment to use in your Warzone 2 Vaznev-9K build.

Best Warzone 2 Vaznev-9K loadout build attachments

The best Vaznev-9K loadout attachments are:

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40 (Unlock at PDSW-528 lvl 13)

(Unlock at PDSW-528 lvl 13) Magazine: 45 Round Mag (Unlock at Vaznev-9K lvl 11)

(Unlock at Vaznev-9K lvl 11) Laser: SZ 1MW PEQ (Unlock at SP-R 208 lvl 2)

(Unlock at SP-R 208 lvl 2) Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip (Unlock at RPK lvl 18)

(Unlock at RPK lvl 18) Stock: FT Tac-Elite STock (Unlock at Kastov 545 lvl 17)

The Vaznev-9K is a fairly lightweight weapon in its default state, but our Vaznev-9K build sacrifices some of that to boost accuracy, range, and recoil control. This makes it more competitive at medium-range, as it'll feel much easier to beam enemies from a distance. Since Al Mazrah is far more open than any multiplayer map, extending that range and improving the accuracy of the Vaznev-9K are incredibly important for your survival.

This powerful Vaznev-9K build boosts accuracy so that you can beam enemies with ease at short-medium range.

The XTEN RR-40 is the most important attachment Vaznev-9K loadout, offering the standard sound suppression that you'd expect from a silencer alongside boosts to bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness.

We've opted for the XTEN RR-40 over any other suppressor because it comes with the least negatives. Every other suppressor for the Vaznev-9K lowers ADS speed, aiming stability, and either movement speed or damage range, while the XTEN only affects the first two stats.

The rest of our loadout simply aims towards raising accuracy and recoil control. The SZ 1MW PEQ boosts aiming stability without any negatives, making it an obvious pick to make the Vaznev-9K a little more accurate.

The FT Tac-Elite Stock increases recoil control, while only lowering ADS speed and crouch movement speed. That may make the Vaznev-9K loadout feel a little more sluggish, but the extra control will prove incredibly useful while lasering enemies from longer ranges. For a further control boost, we use the Demo-X2 Grip. This does have a negative impact on our aiming stability, but the loss is incredibly slim, and barely noticeable when in a match.

While the Vaznev-9K has an incredibly quick TTK, we should expect that to feel a bit slower against armoured enemies in Warzone 2. With that in mind, we'd also recommend using the 45 Round Mag to give yourself more shots to use when trying to rip through armor plates and down an opponent. With 45 rounds in a magazine, you should be able to drop a couple of enemies if you're able to land your shots, which should be easy when considering the extra control and accuracy offered by this loadout.

Best Vaznev-9K loadout secondary weapon

The Vaznev-9K is top notch at short-medium range, but it really drops off when trying to hit enemies in the distance. If you want to remain effective at any range, you'll need to use a long-range weapon, such as one of the best Sniper Rifles or best Marksman Rifles in Warzone 2, to split some skulls. The Victus XMR is a top Sniper Rifle right now, but the SP-R 208 is a little lighter and still perfect for scoring some easy long-range kills.

Best Vaznev-9K class setup: Perks and Equipment

If you manage to get a loadout drop in Warzone 2, you will get a set of perks and equipment that should give you a slight advantage. You can't choose custom perks in Warzone 2, as you're locked into using a preset package instead. We think the Specter perk package (Ghost, Double Time, Tracker, Spotter) is the best pick here, as it offers an array of top perks that will increase your survivability and make it easier to push enemies.

Ghost is essential if you want to hide from enemy UAVs, making it easier for you to hide while near other players in Warzone 2. That can give you time to get comfy without running into danger. When you're ready to get aggressive, Double Time will extend your tactical sprint time, allowing you to charge enemies at breakneck pace.

If you find yourself chasing baddies down, Tracker will clearly reveal their footsteps for you to follow. Spotter is perhaps the least necessary in this package, but the ability to see C4 and claymores through walls might help you avoid certain death while rushing between buildings towards the end of a match.

For your equipment, a Heartbeat Sensor is an excellent tactical that allows you to keep an eye on enemies who are too far away to find with Tracker. However, be aware that it has a battery that slowly ticks down with use, making it worth saving until only the most crucial moments. If you hear enemy footsteps, nearby shots, or can see the circle starting to get very small, take it out to see if any enemies are close.

For your lethal, C4 is perfect for dealing with any nearby threats, regardless of whether they are riding around in a vehicle or moving on foot.

That wraps up our guide on the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2. If you want to look at the meta weapons in the current season, take a look at our guide on the best guns in Warzone 2. To see the precise details about how they all compare, check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats page.

