Warzone 2 weapon stats: Damage and TTK stats for Warzone 2.0In-depth weapon stats for every gun in Warzone 2
Looking for in-depth Warzone 2 weapon stats? With a dizzying array of over 40 primary weapons available in Warzone 2, it's a very good idea to spend some time looking more closely at the stats of each gun in the armoury.
Warzone 2 shares its weapons with the latest flagship Call Of Duty title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which means we've already got a great idea of each gun's damage profile, fire rate, time-to-kill, and handling stats such as ADS speed and reload times. All these things are very useful to know when you're deciding which guns to call down during a Warzone match.
Below you can peruse our in-depth Warzone 2 weapon stats tables on every class of gun from Assault Rifles to Sniper Rifles, SMGs to Shotguns. So if you want to learn the ins and outs of every weapon on offer, this is the place to do it.
On this page:
- Warzone 2 weapon stats explained
- Assault Rifle stats
- Battle Rifle stats
- SMG stats
- Shotgun stats
- LMG stats
- Marksman Rifle stats
- Sniper Rifle stats
Warzone 2 weapon stats explained
Warzone 2 weapon stats are identical to Modern Warfare 2 weapon stats, so we've already got a very good idea of each gun's damage profile, time to kill, handling stats, and more. We've tried to make these weapon stats tables as useful as possible for players of Activision's new Battle Royale.
Before we dive in, here's an explanation of each of the stats shown below:
- DMG - Damage. How much damage is dealt to Head/Chest/Stomach/Limb at close range?
- STK - Shots To Kill. How many shots does it take to kill an enemy at 100/150/200/250 HP?
- TTK - Time To Kill. How long does it take to kill a 100 HP enemy assuming every shot hits the chest?
- DPS - Damage Per Second. How much damage is dealt per secnod assuming every shot hits the chest?
- RPM - Rounds Per Minute. How many bullets can this gun fire per minute, assuming you never have to reload?
- ADS - Aim Down Sights speed. How fast can the base gun aim down sights?
- Full Reload - How long does it take to reload this gun from empty?
- Tac Reload - How long does it take to reload this gun when there are still bullets in the magazine?
- Move Speed - What is your sprint movement speed while carrying this gun, compared to your sprint movement speed when unarmed?
- Mag Size - How many bullets can this gun fire before it needs to reload?
Now let's delve into weapon stats for each of the different classes of weapon in Warzone 2.
Assault Rifle weapon stats
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|M4
|44/28/28/28
|4/6/8/9
|218ms
|385
|824
|TAQ-56
|43/34/31/29
|3/5/6/8
|185ms
|367
|647
|Kastov 762
|77/42/35/35
|3/4/5/6
|194ms
|432
|617
|Lachmann-556
|44/36/32/28
|3/5/6/7
|162ms
|444
|740
|STB 556
|42/36/33/33
|3/5/6/7
|162ms
|460
|766
|M16
|51/39/34/30
|3/4/6/7
|241ms
|324
|498 (990, 766*)
|Kastov-74U
|77/42/38/35
|3/4/5/6
|178ms
|473
|675
|Kastov 545
|61/33/30/28
|4/5/7/8
|267ms
|371
|675
|M13B
|33/24/24/24
|5/7/9/11
|276ms
|348
|871
|Chimera
|??/??/??/??
|?/?/?/?
|???ms
|???
|824
*The M16 has three RPM values. The first value is its regular burst-fire RPM. The second value is its burst-fire RPM without counting the 200ms delay between bursts. The third value is its RPM in single-shot fire mode.
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|M4
|220ms
|2.3s
|2.23s
|87%
|30
|TAQ-56
|250ms
|2.57s
|2.08s
|86%
|30
|Kastov 762
|250ms
|2.6s
|2.15s
|86%
|30
|Lachmann-556
|230ms
|3.43s
|2.95s
|86%
|30
|STB 556
|220ms
|3.03s
|2.22s
|86%
|30
|M16
|280ms
|2.33s
|2.25s
|86%
|30
|Kastov-74U
|200ms
|2.52s
|2.13s
|93%
|30
|Kastov 545
|250ms
|2.5s
|2.15s
|89%
|30
|M13B
|230ms
|2.7s
|2.23s
|88%
|30
|Chimera
|230ms
|2.7s
|2.23s
|88%
|30
If you want to read more about the ARs on offer, consult our Warzone 2 best Assault Rifle guide.
Battle Rifle weapon stats
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|Lachmann-762
|100/57/52/48
|2/3/4/5
|142ms
|402
|423 (643*)
|S0-14
|98/57/44/40
|2/3/4/5
|143ms
|398
|419 (792*)
|TAQ-V
|98/56/51/37
|2/3/4/5
|143ms
|393
|421 (595*)
|FTAC Recon
|101/58/49/47
|2/3/4/5
|133ms
|435
|450 (610*)
*These values are for full-auto mode.
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|Lachmann-762
|320ms
|2.6s
|2.08s
|85%
|20
|S0-14
|280ms
|2.95s
|2.53s
|85%
|20
|TAQ-V
|280ms
|2.6s
|2.1s
|90%
|20
|FTAC Recon
|280ms
|2.33s
|2.23s
|86%
|10
For more information on which Battle Rifle reigns supreme, check out our Warzone 2 best Battle Rifle guide!
SMG weapon stats
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|VEL 46
|40/25/25/23
|4/6/8/10
|184ms
|408
|979
|MX9
|49/34/34/32
|3/5/6/8
|156ms
|436
|769
|Lachmann Sub
|47/34/34/32
|3/5/6/8
|146ms
|467
|824
|Vaznev-9K
|47/34/34/31
|3/5/6/8
|149ms
|457
|806
|FSS Hurricane
|48/34/34/31
|3/5/6/8
|169ms
|401
|708
|Minibak
|49/36/36/33
|3/5/6/7
|182ms
|396
|660
|BAS-P
|40/25/25/23
|4/6/8/10
|200ms
|375
|900
|PDSW 528
|40/25/25/23
|4/6/8/10
|194ms
|386
|927
|Fennec 45
|42/27/25/23
|4/6/8/10
|160ms
|507
|1126
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|VEL 46
|200ms
|1.95s
|1.95s
|90%
|40
|MX9
|200ms
|2.45s
|2.28s
|95%
|25
|Lachmann Sub
|200ms
|3.3s
|3.12s
|90%
|30
|Vaznev-9K
|180ms
|3.38s
|2.77s
|88%
|30
|FSS Hurricane
|250ms
|3.68s
|3.27s
|88%
|50
|Minibak
|250ms
|2.45s
|2.05s
|89%
|64
|BAS-P
|233ms
|2.73s
|2.48s
|92%
|30
|PDSW 528
|280ms
|3.17s
|2.78s
|89%
|50
|Fennec 45
|220ms
|2.93s
|2.8s
|99%
|30
To learn more about these SMGs, check out our dedicated guide to the best SMG in Warzone 2.
Shotgun weapon stats
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|Lockwood 300
|200/200/200/200
|1/1/1/1
|0ms
|1263
|379
|Expedite 12
|300/300/300/300*
|1/1/1/1
|0ms
|730
|146
|Bryson 800
|300/300/300/300*
|1/1/1/1
|0ms
|415
|83
|Bryson 890
|300/300/300/300*
|1/1/1/1
|0ms
|380
|76
*Due to the nature of Shotguns and the testing environment, we were not able to gain a clear picture of the exact damage values of each Shotgun.
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|Lockwood 300
|380ms
|3.15s
|2.62s
|92%
|2
|Expedite 12
|330ms
|8.18s
|0.95s*
|95%
|7
|Bryson 800
|380ms
|8.92s
|0.77s*
|79%
|8
|Bryson 890
|330ms
|3.08s
|2.62s
|81%
|8
*These values are for per-bullet reloading.
For the latest information on the current Shotgun meta, look no further than our Warzone 2 best Shotgun guide.
LMG weapon stats
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|Sakin MG38
|49/37/34/33
|3/5/6/7
|183ms
|405
|657
|HCR 56
|48/35/33/32
|3/5/6/8
|159ms
|441
|756
|556 Icarus
|46/42/32/31
|3/4/5/6
|152ms
|552
|789
|RAAL MG
|62/50/42/39
|2/3/4/5
|107ms
|468
|562
|RPK
|52/38/36/34
|3/4/6/7
|198ms
|384
|607
|RAPP H
|48/39/34/30
|3/4/6/7
|148ms
|528
|813
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|Sakin MG38
|450ms
|8.42s
|7.18s
|81%
|100
|HCR 56
|420ms
|4.13s
|3.82s
|77%
|60
|556 Icarus
|370ms
|7.13s
|6.97s
|80%
|75
|RAAL MG
|500ms
|7.85s
|7.52s
|79%
|75
|RPK
|430ms
|5.03s
|4.27s
|83%
|75
|RAPP H
|450ms
|7.67s
|6.93s
|85%
|75
Learn which LMG is a cut above the rest with our Warzone 2 best LMG guide.
Marksman Rifle weapon stats
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|EBR-14
|125/72/66/60
|2/3/3/4
|203ms
|354
|295
|SP-R 208
|195/167/93/93
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|198
|71
|Lockwood Mk2
|153/108/90/90
|1/2/2/3
|0ms
|196
|109
|LM-S
|121/66/66/55
|2/3/4/4
|173ms
|381
|346
|SA-B 50
|180/162/90/90
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|189
|70
|TAQ-M
|136/84/71/65
|2/2/3/3
|243ms
|346
|247
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|EBR-14
|270ms
|2.52s
|1.98s
|86%
|10
|SP-R 208
|350ms
|3.65s
|2.75s
|83%
|5
|Lockwood Mk2
|280ms
|5.6s
|0.55s*
|85%
|6
|LM-S
|280ms
|3.05s
|2.1s
|83%
|10
|SA-B 50
|300ms
|3.65s
|2.75s
|85%
|10
|TAQ-M
|270ms
|2.58s
|2.08s
|85%
|10
*This value is for per-bullet reloading.
For more information on the various Marksman Rifles on offer, check out our Warzone 2 best Marksman Rifle guide.
Sniper Rifle weapon stats
|Name
|DMG
|STK
|TTK
|DPS
|RPM
|MCPR-300
|275/163/107/91
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|122
|45
|Victus XMR
|275/199/107/99
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|149
|45
|Signal 50
|234/163/102/91
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|361
|133
|LA-B 330
|275/163/122/91
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|158
|58
|SP-X 80
|275/163/122/91
|1/1/2/2
|0ms
|166
|61
|Name
|ADS
|Full Reload
|Tac Reload
|Move Speed
|Mag Size
|MCPR-300
|580ms
|4.37s
|3.68s
|83%
|10
|Victus XMR
|600ms
|4.15s
|2.97s
|86%
|5
|Signal 50
|680ms
|5.38s
|4.1s
|82%
|5
|LA-B 330
|600ms
|3.67s
|2.73s
|83%
|5
|SP-X 80
|520ms
|3.67s
|2.8s
|86%
|5
If you want to be the king of sharpshooting, be sure to consult our Warzone 2 best Sniper Rifle guide!
That's every single primary weapon in Warzone 2 elucidated in our weapon stats tables. If you're looking to understand how these stats translate to the current Warzone meta, then check out our list of the best guns in Warzone 2.
Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.