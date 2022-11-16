If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Warzone 2 weapon stats: Damage and TTK stats for Warzone 2.0

In-depth weapon stats for every gun in Warzone 2
Ollie Toms avatar
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Published on
A soldier flies through the air after dropping out of their plane at the beginning of a Warzone 2.0 match.

Looking for in-depth Warzone 2 weapon stats? With a dizzying array of over 40 primary weapons available in Warzone 2, it's a very good idea to spend some time looking more closely at the stats of each gun in the armoury.

Warzone 2 shares its weapons with the latest flagship Call Of Duty title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which means we've already got a great idea of each gun's damage profile, fire rate, time-to-kill, and handling stats such as ADS speed and reload times. All these things are very useful to know when you're deciding which guns to call down during a Warzone match.

Below you can peruse our in-depth Warzone 2 weapon stats tables on every class of gun from Assault Rifles to Sniper Rifles, SMGs to Shotguns. So if you want to learn the ins and outs of every weapon on offer, this is the place to do it.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Warzone 2 weapon stats explained

Warzone 2 weapon stats are identical to Modern Warfare 2 weapon stats, so we've already got a very good idea of each gun's damage profile, time to kill, handling stats, and more. We've tried to make these weapon stats tables as useful as possible for players of Activision's new Battle Royale.

Before we dive in, here's an explanation of each of the stats shown below:

  • DMG - Damage. How much damage is dealt to Head/Chest/Stomach/Limb at close range?
  • STK - Shots To Kill. How many shots does it take to kill an enemy at 100/150/200/250 HP?
  • TTK - Time To Kill. How long does it take to kill a 100 HP enemy assuming every shot hits the chest?
  • DPS - Damage Per Second. How much damage is dealt per secnod assuming every shot hits the chest?
  • RPM - Rounds Per Minute. How many bullets can this gun fire per minute, assuming you never have to reload?
  • ADS - Aim Down Sights speed. How fast can the base gun aim down sights?
  • Full Reload - How long does it take to reload this gun from empty?
  • Tac Reload - How long does it take to reload this gun when there are still bullets in the magazine?
  • Move Speed - What is your sprint movement speed while carrying this gun, compared to your sprint movement speed when unarmed?
  • Mag Size - How many bullets can this gun fire before it needs to reload?

Now let's delve into weapon stats for each of the different classes of weapon in Warzone 2.

A three-person squad exits their aircraft with weapons drawn in Warzone 2.0.

Assault Rifle weapon stats

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
M444/28/28/284/6/8/9218ms385824
TAQ-5643/34/31/293/5/6/8185ms367647
Kastov 76277/42/35/353/4/5/6194ms432617
Lachmann-55644/36/32/283/5/6/7162ms444740
STB 55642/36/33/333/5/6/7162ms460766
M1651/39/34/303/4/6/7241ms324498 (990, 766*)
Kastov-74U77/42/38/353/4/5/6178ms473675
Kastov 54561/33/30/284/5/7/8267ms371675
M13B33/24/24/245/7/9/11276ms348871
Chimera??/??/??/???/?/?/????ms???824

*The M16 has three RPM values. The first value is its regular burst-fire RPM. The second value is its burst-fire RPM without counting the 200ms delay between bursts. The third value is its RPM in single-shot fire mode.

NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
M4220ms2.3s2.23s87%30
TAQ-56250ms2.57s2.08s86%30
Kastov 762250ms2.6s2.15s86%30
Lachmann-556230ms3.43s2.95s86%30
STB 556220ms3.03s2.22s86%30
M16280ms2.33s2.25s86%30
Kastov-74U200ms2.52s2.13s93%30
Kastov 545250ms2.5s2.15s89%30
M13B230ms2.7s2.23s88%30
Chimera230ms2.7s2.23s88%30

If you want to read more about the ARs on offer, consult our Warzone 2 best Assault Rifle guide.

Battle Rifle weapon stats

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
Lachmann-762100/57/52/482/3/4/5142ms402423 (643*)
S0-1498/57/44/402/3/4/5143ms398419 (792*)
TAQ-V98/56/51/372/3/4/5143ms393421 (595*)
FTAC Recon101/58/49/472/3/4/5133ms435450 (610*)

*These values are for full-auto mode.

NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
Lachmann-762320ms2.6s2.08s85%20
S0-14280ms2.95s2.53s85%20
TAQ-V280ms2.6s2.1s90%20
FTAC Recon280ms2.33s2.23s86%10

For more information on which Battle Rifle reigns supreme, check out our Warzone 2 best Battle Rifle guide!

SMG weapon stats

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
VEL 4640/25/25/234/6/8/10184ms408979
MX949/34/34/323/5/6/8156ms436769
Lachmann Sub47/34/34/323/5/6/8146ms467824
Vaznev-9K47/34/34/313/5/6/8149ms457806
FSS Hurricane48/34/34/313/5/6/8169ms401708
Minibak49/36/36/333/5/6/7182ms396660
BAS-P40/25/25/234/6/8/10200ms375900
PDSW 52840/25/25/234/6/8/10194ms386927
Fennec 4542/27/25/234/6/8/10160ms5071126
NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
VEL 46200ms1.95s1.95s90%40
MX9200ms2.45s2.28s95%25
Lachmann Sub200ms3.3s3.12s90%30
Vaznev-9K180ms3.38s2.77s88%30
FSS Hurricane250ms3.68s3.27s88%50
Minibak250ms2.45s2.05s89%64
BAS-P233ms2.73s2.48s92%30
PDSW 528280ms3.17s2.78s89%50
Fennec 45220ms2.93s2.8s99%30

To learn more about these SMGs, check out our dedicated guide to the best SMG in Warzone 2.

Shotgun weapon stats

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
Lockwood 300200/200/200/2001/1/1/10ms1263379
Expedite 12300/300/300/300*1/1/1/10ms730146
Bryson 800300/300/300/300*1/1/1/10ms41583
Bryson 890300/300/300/300*1/1/1/10ms38076

*Due to the nature of Shotguns and the testing environment, we were not able to gain a clear picture of the exact damage values of each Shotgun.

NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
Lockwood 300380ms3.15s2.62s92%2
Expedite 12330ms8.18s0.95s*95%7
Bryson 800380ms8.92s0.77s*79%8
Bryson 890330ms3.08s2.62s81%8

*These values are for per-bullet reloading.

For the latest information on the current Shotgun meta, look no further than our Warzone 2 best Shotgun guide.

LMG weapon stats

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
Sakin MG3849/37/34/333/5/6/7183ms405657
HCR 5648/35/33/323/5/6/8159ms441756
556 Icarus46/42/32/313/4/5/6152ms552789
RAAL MG62/50/42/392/3/4/5107ms468562
RPK52/38/36/343/4/6/7198ms384607
RAPP H48/39/34/303/4/6/7148ms528813
NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
Sakin MG38450ms8.42s7.18s81%100
HCR 56420ms4.13s3.82s77%60
556 Icarus370ms7.13s6.97s80%75
RAAL MG500ms7.85s7.52s79%75
RPK430ms5.03s4.27s83%75
RAPP H450ms7.67s6.93s85%75

Learn which LMG is a cut above the rest with our Warzone 2 best LMG guide.

Marksman Rifle weapon stats

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
EBR-14125/72/66/602/3/3/4203ms354295
SP-R 208195/167/93/931/1/2/20ms19871
Lockwood Mk2153/108/90/901/2/2/30ms196109
LM-S121/66/66/552/3/4/4173ms381346
SA-B 50180/162/90/901/1/2/20ms18970
TAQ-M136/84/71/652/2/3/3243ms346247
NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
EBR-14270ms2.52s1.98s86%10
SP-R 208350ms3.65s2.75s83%5
Lockwood Mk2280ms5.6s0.55s*85%6
LM-S280ms3.05s2.1s83%10
SA-B 50300ms3.65s2.75s85%10
TAQ-M270ms2.58s2.08s85%10

*This value is for per-bullet reloading.

For more information on the various Marksman Rifles on offer, check out our Warzone 2 best Marksman Rifle guide.

Sniper Rifle weapon stats

NameDMGSTKTTKDPSRPM
MCPR-300275/163/107/911/1/2/20ms12245
Victus XMR275/199/107/991/1/2/20ms14945
Signal 50234/163/102/911/1/2/20ms361133
LA-B 330275/163/122/911/1/2/20ms15858
SP-X 80275/163/122/911/1/2/20ms16661
NameADSFull ReloadTac ReloadMove SpeedMag Size
MCPR-300580ms4.37s3.68s83%10
Victus XMR600ms4.15s2.97s86%5
Signal 50680ms5.38s4.1s82%5
LA-B 330600ms3.67s2.73s83%5
SP-X 80520ms3.67s2.8s86%5

If you want to be the king of sharpshooting, be sure to consult our Warzone 2 best Sniper Rifle guide!

That's every single primary weapon in Warzone 2 elucidated in our weapon stats tables. If you're looking to understand how these stats translate to the current Warzone meta, then check out our list of the best guns in Warzone 2.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Ollie Toms avatar

Ollie Toms

Guides Editor

Ollie is known round these parts for having just about the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be pretty darn good at Rocket League, but he has since sacrificed that accolade in order to become passably decent at Apex Legends. His favourite pastimes include playing piano covers of his favourite game soundtracks, and burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More On Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch