Looking for in-depth Warzone 2 weapon stats? With a dizzying array of over 40 primary weapons available in Warzone 2, it's a very good idea to spend some time looking more closely at the stats of each gun in the armoury.

Warzone 2 shares its weapons with the latest flagship Call Of Duty title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which means we've already got a great idea of each gun's damage profile, fire rate, time-to-kill, and handling stats such as ADS speed and reload times. All these things are very useful to know when you're deciding which guns to call down during a Warzone match.

Below you can peruse our in-depth Warzone 2 weapon stats tables on every class of gun from Assault Rifles to Sniper Rifles, SMGs to Shotguns. So if you want to learn the ins and outs of every weapon on offer, this is the place to do it.

Warzone 2 weapon stats explained

Warzone 2 weapon stats are identical to Modern Warfare 2 weapon stats, so we've already got a very good idea of each gun's damage profile, time to kill, handling stats, and more. We've tried to make these weapon stats tables as useful as possible for players of Activision's new Battle Royale.

Before we dive in, here's an explanation of each of the stats shown below:

DMG - Damage. How much damage is dealt to Head/Chest/Stomach/Limb at close range?

- Damage. How much damage is dealt to Head/Chest/Stomach/Limb at close range? STK - Shots To Kill. How many shots does it take to kill an enemy at 100/150/200/250 HP?

- Shots To Kill. How many shots does it take to kill an enemy at 100/150/200/250 HP? TTK - Time To Kill. How long does it take to kill a 100 HP enemy assuming every shot hits the chest?

- Time To Kill. How long does it take to kill a 100 HP enemy assuming every shot hits the chest? DPS - Damage Per Second. How much damage is dealt per secnod assuming every shot hits the chest?

- Damage Per Second. How much damage is dealt per secnod assuming every shot hits the chest? RPM - Rounds Per Minute. How many bullets can this gun fire per minute, assuming you never have to reload?

- Rounds Per Minute. How many bullets can this gun fire per minute, assuming you never have to reload? ADS - Aim Down Sights speed. How fast can the base gun aim down sights?

- Aim Down Sights speed. How fast can the base gun aim down sights? Full Reload - How long does it take to reload this gun from empty?

- How long does it take to reload this gun from empty? Tac Reload - How long does it take to reload this gun when there are still bullets in the magazine?

- How long does it take to reload this gun when there are still bullets in the magazine? Move Speed - What is your sprint movement speed while carrying this gun, compared to your sprint movement speed when unarmed?

- What is your sprint movement speed while carrying this gun, compared to your sprint movement speed when unarmed? Mag Size - How many bullets can this gun fire before it needs to reload?

Now let's delve into weapon stats for each of the different classes of weapon in Warzone 2.

Assault Rifle weapon stats

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM M4 44/28/28/28 4/6/8/9 218ms 385 824 TAQ-56 43/34/31/29 3/5/6/8 185ms 367 647 Kastov 762 77/42/35/35 3/4/5/6 194ms 432 617 Lachmann-556 44/36/32/28 3/5/6/7 162ms 444 740 STB 556 42/36/33/33 3/5/6/7 162ms 460 766 M16 51/39/34/30 3/4/6/7 241ms 324 498 (990, 766*) Kastov-74U 77/42/38/35 3/4/5/6 178ms 473 675 Kastov 545 61/33/30/28 4/5/7/8 267ms 371 675 M13B 33/24/24/24 5/7/9/11 276ms 348 871 Chimera ??/??/??/?? ?/?/?/? ???ms ??? 824

*The M16 has three RPM values. The first value is its regular burst-fire RPM. The second value is its burst-fire RPM without counting the 200ms delay between bursts. The third value is its RPM in single-shot fire mode.

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size M4 220ms 2.3s 2.23s 87% 30 TAQ-56 250ms 2.57s 2.08s 86% 30 Kastov 762 250ms 2.6s 2.15s 86% 30 Lachmann-556 230ms 3.43s 2.95s 86% 30 STB 556 220ms 3.03s 2.22s 86% 30 M16 280ms 2.33s 2.25s 86% 30 Kastov-74U 200ms 2.52s 2.13s 93% 30 Kastov 545 250ms 2.5s 2.15s 89% 30 M13B 230ms 2.7s 2.23s 88% 30 Chimera 230ms 2.7s 2.23s 88% 30

Battle Rifle weapon stats

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM Lachmann-762 100/57/52/48 2/3/4/5 142ms 402 423 (643*) S0-14 98/57/44/40 2/3/4/5 143ms 398 419 (792*) TAQ-V 98/56/51/37 2/3/4/5 143ms 393 421 (595*) FTAC Recon 101/58/49/47 2/3/4/5 133ms 435 450 (610*)

*These values are for full-auto mode.

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size Lachmann-762 320ms 2.6s 2.08s 85% 20 S0-14 280ms 2.95s 2.53s 85% 20 TAQ-V 280ms 2.6s 2.1s 90% 20 FTAC Recon 280ms 2.33s 2.23s 86% 10

SMG weapon stats

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM VEL 46 40/25/25/23 4/6/8/10 184ms 408 979 MX9 49/34/34/32 3/5/6/8 156ms 436 769 Lachmann Sub 47/34/34/32 3/5/6/8 146ms 467 824 Vaznev-9K 47/34/34/31 3/5/6/8 149ms 457 806 FSS Hurricane 48/34/34/31 3/5/6/8 169ms 401 708 Minibak 49/36/36/33 3/5/6/7 182ms 396 660 BAS-P 40/25/25/23 4/6/8/10 200ms 375 900 PDSW 528 40/25/25/23 4/6/8/10 194ms 386 927 Fennec 45 42/27/25/23 4/6/8/10 160ms 507 1126

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size VEL 46 200ms 1.95s 1.95s 90% 40 MX9 200ms 2.45s 2.28s 95% 25 Lachmann Sub 200ms 3.3s 3.12s 90% 30 Vaznev-9K 180ms 3.38s 2.77s 88% 30 FSS Hurricane 250ms 3.68s 3.27s 88% 50 Minibak 250ms 2.45s 2.05s 89% 64 BAS-P 233ms 2.73s 2.48s 92% 30 PDSW 528 280ms 3.17s 2.78s 89% 50 Fennec 45 220ms 2.93s 2.8s 99% 30

Shotgun weapon stats

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM Lockwood 300 200/200/200/200 1/1/1/1 0ms 1263 379 Expedite 12 300/300/300/300* 1/1/1/1 0ms 730 146 Bryson 800 300/300/300/300* 1/1/1/1 0ms 415 83 Bryson 890 300/300/300/300* 1/1/1/1 0ms 380 76

*Due to the nature of Shotguns and the testing environment, we were not able to gain a clear picture of the exact damage values of each Shotgun.

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size Lockwood 300 380ms 3.15s 2.62s 92% 2 Expedite 12 330ms 8.18s 0.95s* 95% 7 Bryson 800 380ms 8.92s 0.77s* 79% 8 Bryson 890 330ms 3.08s 2.62s 81% 8

*These values are for per-bullet reloading.

LMG weapon stats

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM Sakin MG38 49/37/34/33 3/5/6/7 183ms 405 657 HCR 56 48/35/33/32 3/5/6/8 159ms 441 756 556 Icarus 46/42/32/31 3/4/5/6 152ms 552 789 RAAL MG 62/50/42/39 2/3/4/5 107ms 468 562 RPK 52/38/36/34 3/4/6/7 198ms 384 607 RAPP H 48/39/34/30 3/4/6/7 148ms 528 813

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size Sakin MG38 450ms 8.42s 7.18s 81% 100 HCR 56 420ms 4.13s 3.82s 77% 60 556 Icarus 370ms 7.13s 6.97s 80% 75 RAAL MG 500ms 7.85s 7.52s 79% 75 RPK 430ms 5.03s 4.27s 83% 75 RAPP H 450ms 7.67s 6.93s 85% 75

Marksman Rifle weapon stats

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM EBR-14 125/72/66/60 2/3/3/4 203ms 354 295 SP-R 208 195/167/93/93 1/1/2/2 0ms 198 71 Lockwood Mk2 153/108/90/90 1/2/2/3 0ms 196 109 LM-S 121/66/66/55 2/3/4/4 173ms 381 346 SA-B 50 180/162/90/90 1/1/2/2 0ms 189 70 TAQ-M 136/84/71/65 2/2/3/3 243ms 346 247

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size EBR-14 270ms 2.52s 1.98s 86% 10 SP-R 208 350ms 3.65s 2.75s 83% 5 Lockwood Mk2 280ms 5.6s 0.55s* 85% 6 LM-S 280ms 3.05s 2.1s 83% 10 SA-B 50 300ms 3.65s 2.75s 85% 10 TAQ-M 270ms 2.58s 2.08s 85% 10

*This value is for per-bullet reloading.

Sniper Rifle weapon stats

Name DMG STK TTK DPS RPM MCPR-300 275/163/107/91 1/1/2/2 0ms 122 45 Victus XMR 275/199/107/99 1/1/2/2 0ms 149 45 Signal 50 234/163/102/91 1/1/2/2 0ms 361 133 LA-B 330 275/163/122/91 1/1/2/2 0ms 158 58 SP-X 80 275/163/122/91 1/1/2/2 0ms 166 61

Name ADS Full Reload Tac Reload Move Speed Mag Size MCPR-300 580ms 4.37s 3.68s 83% 10 Victus XMR 600ms 4.15s 2.97s 86% 5 Signal 50 680ms 5.38s 4.1s 82% 5 LA-B 330 600ms 3.67s 2.73s 83% 5 SP-X 80 520ms 3.67s 2.8s 86% 5

That's every single primary weapon in Warzone 2 elucidated in our weapon stats tables. If you're looking to understand how these stats translate to the current Warzone meta, then check out our list of the best guns in Warzone 2.

