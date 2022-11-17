What are AQ Soldier Kills in Warzone 2? If you've played a Warzone 2 match and either died or survived, you may have seen that at the very end of the match a table of stats appears on-screen showing various statistics for each member of your squad, such as damage dealt and kills. One of these stats is called "AQ Soldier Kills", and it's led to a fair bit of confusion around what AQ Soldiers actually are.

Read on for a full understanding of what AQ Soldier Kills actually are in Warzone 2, and why you might want to track down and kill the various AQ Soldiers dotted about Al Mazrah in each match. We'll also explore where to go in order to get more AQ Soldier Kills in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2: What are AQ Soldier Kills?

AQ Soldiers in Warzone 2 are the AI-controlled enemies that you sometimes see in Al Mazrah. The AQ Soldier Kills stat in Warzone 2 indicates how many of these NPC enemies you killed in your last match. These AI-controlled soldiers are known as AQ Soldiers because they belong to the terrorist organization "Al-Qatala" (AQ), the primary enemy faction in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

While Warzone 2's Battle Royale mode is primarily a PvP experience, with 150 human players dropping into the same map simultaneously, there are a few areas where you will find these AI-controlled AQ Soldiers in Al Mazrah.

How to get more AQ Soldier Kills in Warzone 2

You can find AQ Soldiers guarding the three Strongholds and one Black Site in each Warzone 2 match. The three Stronghold locations are marked on your map after the first circle closes. These locations can be infiltrated, their soldiers killed, and the bomb inside disarmed in order to earn a Warzone 2 loadout drop, as well as other bits of high-value loot.

The Black Site is much like a Stronghold, but larger and even more heavily guarded by AQ Soldiers, so it is a great place to go if you want to score lots of AQ Soldier Kills and earn the best loot that Al Mazrah has to offer.

AQ Soldiers are hostile, and will shoot at you if they notice you. It's usually much easier to kill them than enemy players, but don't underestimate them. They have the weight of numbers on their side, and some are armoured as well, allowing them to soak up more damage than you might expect.

That's everything you need to know about AQ Soldiers and the AQ Soldier Kills statistic that appears at the end of each Warzone 2.0 match. If you want to go about killing AQ Soldiers and player enemies alike, you should check out our Warzone 2 best guns tier list and our Warzone 2 weapon stats tables to see which weapons top the current meta.

