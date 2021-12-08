Want to know the best BAR loadout for Call Of Duty: Warzone? The new Caldera map is here and it is radically different from Verdansk. Luckily, war never changes and your mission remains the same: kill everything and clutch that win for your squad. With the BAR, that should be pretty easy.

The BAR is a long-range Assault Rifle that will laser enemies across Caldera. This is an excellent gun to use while on the move, as you can quickly pick out targets in the distance and rinse them with bullets, while also remaining effective at medium-range. This guide will show you how to make the best BAR loadout in Call Of Duty: Warzone, so you can bag plenty of kills and keep on top of the Warzone Pacific Season 1 meta.

Best BAR Warzone loadout:

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : CGC 27” 2B

: CGC 27” 2B Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Magazine : .50 BMG 30 Round Mags

: .50 BMG 30 Round Mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Pistol Grip Custom

: Pistol Grip Custom Proficiency : Focus

: Focus Kit: Fully Loaded

If you know anything about Warzone, then you’ll know the Agency Suppressor was key in every loadout. The MX Silencer should perform very similarly, suppressing your shots and making the BAR more accurate, while maintaining the damage range that makes the BAR so powerful in long-range encounters. The CGC 27” 2B barrel further improves recoil control and also increases damage range, so it gets even easier to pop heads and crack skulls while running from the gas.

The G16 2.5X scope is another attachment that has multiple benefits. Of course, it increases your zoom distance to make it easier to place shots. However, it also increases recoil control and accuracy, just like the MX Silencer, making the G16 the perfect scope choice for Warzone Pacific. To round everything out and eliminate as much recoil as possible, we also suggest using the Carver Foregrip, Pine Tar Grip, and Chariot WR stock.

The .50 BMG 30 Round Mags slightly decrease recoil control, but thankfully we have all of the attachments mentioned above to balance things out and ensure the BAR remains accurate. The .50 BMG 30 Round Mags are certainly worth using, as they drastically improve your damage, range and bullet velocity, making the BAR capable of killing an unarmoured enemy in just two shots, even at range. Lengthened bullets make this even easier by offering a substantial bullet velocity improvement.

These attachments make your BAR more accurate and controllable, while also improving the damage and range so you can clutch countless kills. It might not be the fastest weapon, but the TTK is still impressive as you can kill enemies in just a few shots. However, you’re always going to suffer when taking fire from enemies, as Flinch will make you jolt and lose focus whenever you take a hit. With that in mind, we recommend using the Focus proficiency to help retain control while duking it out and trading shots with enemy squads. Finally, take the Fully Loaded kit so that you’re ready to jump into the fray with max ammo as soon as you get your loadout.

Secondary Weapon

The BAR is a killing machine, but it’s pretty slow. It's like an automatic marksman rifle, rather than the snappy Assault Rifle you might expect in Call Of Duty. For your secondary, you should use a weapon that is less clunky, like the MP40 or M1928 SMGs. If you prefer Assault Rifles, the STG44 is a versatile weapon that is more capable at short-medium range. Of course, the Cooper Carbine just got added to Warzone and also seems ready to secure a top spot in the meta.

That’s everything you need to build the best BAR loadout in Warzone Pacific. Before dropping into the new Warzone map, make sure to check out our breakdown of Caldera to get some extra intel on every drop location. If you want to stay on top of the meta, keep an eye on our lists of the best Warzone loadouts and best guns in Warzone.