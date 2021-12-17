Looking for the best Bren loadout in Warzone Pacific? The Bren feels like a turret that's been ripped from its station. It deals a lot of damage and absolutely shreds through opponents, but the recoil makes it less viable in the open landscapes of Caldera. Fortunately, this loadout makes the Bren much easier to control, while also improving the magazine capacity so that you can easily deal with entire squads without stopping to reload.

This guide covers everything you need to know to make the best Bren loadout in Warzone Pacific so that you can melt enemies across Caldera with ease.

Best Bren loadout in Warzone Pacific

This Warzone Bren loadout improves its control and accuracy while maintaining the signature damage and range of an LMG. Combined, these traits turn the Bren into a heavy-hitting laser.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Queen’s 775M Scepter

: Queen’s 775M Scepter Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Magazine : .303 British 100 Round Drums

: .303 British 100 Round Drums Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Stock : Queen’s Model 11 BH

: Queen’s Model 11 BH Proficiency : Brace

: Brace Kit: Fully Loaded

Suppressors are essential if you want to get the upper hand in Warzone Pacific. If you surprise a squad with the MX Silencer, you could easily down a few enemies before they even realise where you’re hiding. The MX Silencer also improves the Bren’s accuracy, which is essential if you want to land headshots. Combine this with the Queen’s 775M Scepter barrel, Carver Foregrip, Rubber Grip, Queen’s Model 11 BH stock and Brace proficiency to make the Bren hit with deadly accuracy. Use the G16 2.5x scope to gain a little more control and essentially eliminate recoil altogether.

Of course, if you actually want to eliminate an entire squad from the shadows, you don’t want to get caught needing to reload, or without any ammo at all. The .303 British 100 Round Drums will give you plenty of ammo in each clip, while the Fully Loaded kit will give you max ammo for the Bren when you grab your loadout. If your enemy does spot you and start firing, the Lengthened bullets used in this loadout should help you land the first shot by significantly improving your bullet velocity.

Secondary Weapon

The Bren packs a hefty punch, but that comes with drawbacks. It’s slow and clunky, so you’ll struggle to swivel around and focus on nearby enemies. We recommend pairing the Bren with a snappy Warzone SMG for close-range fights. The M1928, MP40 and Owen Gun are all much easier to handle than the Bren, but I’d also recommend trying the Cooper Carbine. This is one of the new guns added in the Season 1 battle pass and it combines the speed of an SMG with the power of some of the best Warzone Assault Rifles to create an excellent short-range weapon that tears through enemies at lightning speed.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Bren loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you want to see how the Bren compares to other weapons and get a better understanding of the Warzone Pacific Season 1 meta, check out our lists of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone. If you’re struggling to win on the new Warzone map, take a look at our Caldera guide to prime yourself on all the important information you need.