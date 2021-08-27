Best Warzone Holger-26 loadout

Looking to create a viable Holger-26 loadout to use in Warzone? The Holger-26 LMG is a particularly cool looking weapon to use in Warzone due to its modern profile and aggressive styling. It packs a 100 round magazine, a decent rate of fire, and nearly the lowest LMG ADS and reload times. Snap on the right attachments, and you'll have a weapon that deals great mid-range damage in addition to limited long-range capabilities.

Best Holger-26 loadout in Warzone

Here's the best Holger-26 loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Stock: FSS Ranger Stock

Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

The Holger-26 is limited by its range, so this loadout attempts to mitigate that issue with the Monolithic Suppressor. This attachment also provides the crucial advantage of hiding your fire from enemies on the minimap. This attachment will increase the time it takes to ADS, but the Stippled Grip Tape will counter that penalty and improve your movement speed.

The VLK 3.0x Optic will serve you well in mid-range gunfights and should also make things a little easier when attacking enemies at greater distances.

The remaining attachments focus on improving horizontal and vertical recoil control and aiming stability. Attach the FSS Ranger Stock and the Commando Foregrip to solidify this weapon's performance in midrange firefights.

Secondary weapon

The Holger-26 is best at mid range, but it also offers limited long-range capabilities. This makes an SMG or shotgun a great pairing for this LMG. The OTs 9 will tear up-close enemies to pieces, and the large magazine capacity of the Holger-26 will help to offset the weaknesses that come with the smaller magazine of this SMG. If you have yet to unlock that particular weapon or want something a little different, check out our guide for the best SMGs in Warzone.

This off-meta LMG should let you shake things up a little bit from the norm, as well as help you benefit from its common ammunition type. If you want the best of the best LMGs in Warzone though, go with the PKM. For more meta picks, check out our Warzone guns tier list to learn what the best guns for each weapons category are.