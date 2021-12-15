Looking for the best ITRA Burst loadout in Warzone Pacific? The ITRA Burst is a burst-fire Assault Rifle that has carried over from Vanguard to Warzone in Season 1. Like Cold War’s M16, we expect the ITRA to prove very popular moving forward.

This guide covers everything you need to know to make the best ITRA Burst loadout in Warzone Pacific so that you can rack up kills and dominate in Caldera.

Best ITRA Burst loadout in Warzone

This loadout aims to make the ITRA much easier to control, while also increasing the fire rate so that you can easily rinse enemies and land plenty of headshots.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Perfetto 140MM Rapida

: Perfetto 140MM Rapida Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Magazine : 6.5MM Sakura 20 Round Mags

: 6.5MM Sakura 20 Round Mags Ammunition : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Stock : Perfetto Padded Grip

: Perfetto Padded Grip Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

The first thing we want to do is improve the accuracy of the ITRA. While burst weapons are usually easy to control, the ITRA has some kick that makes headshots a bit harder to land. Fortunately, the ITRA allows for 10 attachments, many of which will improve its accuracy and control. Throw on the Carver Foregrip, 6.5MM Sakura 20 Round Mags, Polymer Grip and Perfetto Padded Grip to bring this beast of a weapon under control. Now, with every burst you fire, you’ll score headshots aplenty. The MX Silencer will further improve your accuracy, while also making your shots much quieter so that you can strike from the shadows and leave your enemies guessing your location.

That precision is key if you want to gain that extra headshot damage. Fortunately, it’s a little easier to deal that extra damage with the Vital proficiency and Hollow Point ammo. Hollow Point makes your ITRA deal extra damage to limbs, while Vital increases the critical hit area. This means that you’ll deal lots of damage wherever you hit, making it easy to crack an enemy with one quick burst.

With such high control, we can actually afford to sacrifice a little bit to gain a higher fire rate. The Perfetto 140MM Rapida barrel ups the rate of fire, along with the Sakura Mags mentioned above, to unleash an absolute storm on your enemy with every clip. While it isn’t fully automatic, the short time between bursts allows you to shred through enemy teams with speed and precision. With the Fully Loaded kit, you can blaze through magazines without a care in the world, as you’ll get max ammo when you pick up your loadout.

This ITRA Burst loadout is formidable at medium range, but it still proves effective up close and from a distance. We recommend taking a versatile scope like the Slate Reflector, which is efficient at any range. Of course, feel free to swap that out for whichever scope is your personal favourite.

Secondary Weapon

Since this ITRA Burst is so versatile, there are lots of options for your secondary weapon. If you like to use the ITRA’s precision to pick off targets in the distance, try using an SMG like the MP40 or the M1928. Some Assault Rifles, like the Cooper Carbine, are also deadly up close. Of course, if you find yourself wanting a little more power at range, try a Sniper Rifle like the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle or the 3-Line Rifle. Marksman Rifles, like the SVT-40 and M1 Garand, provide similar power but are a little less clunky.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best ITRA Burst loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you want to stay on top of the meta, make sure to check out our lists of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone. If you miss Verdansk and can’t quite learn the new Warzone map, check out everything you need to know about Caldera to prime yourself for combat in the Pacific.