Looking for the best SVT-40 loadout in Warzone? While the one-shot kill potential might not carry over from multiplayer to Warzone’s armoured enemies, there’s still a lot to love with this Marksman Rifle. The SVT-40 outpaces most Sniper Rifles and deals more damage than other Vanguard Marksman Rifles, striking a strong balance between the two classes. This makes it a remarkable long-range weapon, but you’ll need to improve recoil control if you want to unlock its full potential.

This guide will cover everything you need to know to make the best SVT-40 loadout in Warzone Pacific so that you can stop staring at stats and start popping heads in Caldera.

Best SVT-40 loadout in Warzone

There are 3 Marksman Rifles that have joined Warzone in Season 1 and the SVT-40 is the best of the bunch. However, you’ll need to increase control and push the damage a little higher if you want the SVT-40 to be viable in the current Warzone meta.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Kovalevskaya 800MM B03

: Kovalevskaya 800MM B03 Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Optic : SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X

: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X Magazine : 7.62x54MMR 15 Round Mags

: 7.62x54MMR 15 Round Mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Kovalevskaya S02 Weighted

: Kovalevskaya S02 Weighted Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

The Kovalevskaya 800MM B03 barrel is the most important attachment here, as it greatly reduces the SVT's recoil while increasing damage above the chest. This won’t help you get any one-shot kills against armoured enemies in Warzone, but it makes it much easier to crack an enemy when paired with the Vital proficiency. You can make the SVT-40 even more accurate by equipping the Carver Foregrip, Pine Tar Grip and Kovalevskaya S02 Weighted stock. The MX Silencer will also improve accuracy and suppress your shots to help you stay hidden when shooting.

If you’re trading shots with an opponent and duking it out to earn another victory in Caldera, the last thing you want is to get caught with an empty mag. We recommend pairing the 7.62x54MMR 15 Round Mags with the Fully Loaded kit to increase your ammo capacity in each magazine and get max ammo when you grab your loadout. These 15 Round Mags don't offer accuracy or control boosts, but the attachments mentioned above should have you covered in that area.

The SVT-40 is best-suited for medium-long range combat, so we opted for the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X in this loadout. This should help you easily adapt to a variety of situations and pick out enemies in the distance. When engaging enemies that are far in the distance, you want your bullet velocity to be as high as possible to make leading your shots a little easier. Lengthened bullets will increase bullet velocity by 30% on the SVT-40, so make sure to equip them before dropping into your next match.

Secondary Weapon

The SVT-40 should help you down plenty of enemies across Caldera, but you’ll struggle up close. We recommend using a faster weapon in your secondary slot so that you’re prepared for short-range encounters. SMGs like the MP40 and M1928 are certainly snappy, but Assault Rifles are currently dominating the Warzone Pacific Season 1 meta. The STG44 is a versatile short-medium range weapon that’s proven popular already, but we suggest trying the Cooper Carbine. Although it is listed as an AR, it actually blends stats from Assault Rifles and SMGs to make a fast and fiery hybrid that you can use to quickly rinse enemy squads.

That's everything you need to know to make the best SVT-40 loadout in Warzone Pacific.