Looking for the best Type 99 loadout in Warzone Pacific? The Type 99 is a little lighter than other Vanguard Sniper Rifles, but it still packs one heck of a punch. With the right attachments, you’ll be able to easily down and kill an enemy with just a couple of shots, making the Type 99 extremely efficient at range.

This guide covers everything you need to know to make the best Type 99 loadout in Warzone Pacific so that you can wreak havoc in Caldera.

Best Type 99 loadout in Warzone Pacific

This Type 99 loadout aims to make it more powerful by increasing the damage, range and bullet velocity, while also making it easier to control so that you can quickly tear through enemy squads.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Shiraishi 712MM Sniper

: Shiraishi 712MM Sniper Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Optic : None

: None Magazine : 8MM Klauser 5 Round Mags

: 8MM Klauser 5 Round Mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Stock : Sakura CVR Custom

: Sakura CVR Custom Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

The most important attachment in this setup is the 8MM Klauser 5 Round Mags. The Klauser Mags increase your damage significantly, along with range and bullet velocity. This makes the Type 99 even stronger from a distance so that you can easily pick off enemies across Caldera. You can push bullet velocity even higher with Lengthened bullets, which will make it much easier to land the first shot when exchanging fire with an enemy squad. If you do get caught in a firefight, the Fully Loaded kit should prove useful as it gives you max ammo when you grab your loadout.

The Klauser Mags provide a huge boost to damage, but they come with some significant drawbacks to your control and accuracy. We recommend using the M1941 Hand Stop, Rubber Grip and Sakura CVR Custom stock to help make the Type 99 more accurate again. The MX Silencer will also improve accuracy and suppress your shots so that you can strike from the shadows.

The Shiraishi 712MM Sniper barrel pushes your damage even further, but its best addition is a slight increase to the vital damage area. This means it is a little easier to deal extra damage to your opponent, as shots to the upper torso will be equivalent to headshots. This area can grow even larger if you use the Vital proficiency, allowing you to effortlessly crack enemy armour with just one shot.

You may have noticed that we haven’t mentioned a specific scope. We actually found that the default Type 99 sight was ideal for long-range headshots, but you can equip any scope that you personally prefer.

Secondary Weapon

The Type 99 is a formidable long-range weapon, but Sniper Rifles will always struggle up close. We recommend pairing the Type 99 with something faster, like the Cooper Carbine. This is a snappy Assault Rifle that has the speed of an SMG, making it the perfect sniper support weapon for short-medium range. However, you could also use the M1928, MP40, or Owen Gun if you’d prefer something specifically built for short-range encounters.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Type 99 loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you want to learn more about some other top-tier weapons and get a better idea of the current meta, check out our lists of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone. If you want to get to grips with the new Warzone map, our Caldera guide has you covered with all the information you need.