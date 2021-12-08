Looking for the best M1928 loadout in Warzone? Vanguard integration day has arrived and with it a new map and a host of new weapons. The M1928 is a standout SMG, with monster magazines and a blazing-fast rate of fire. This beast of a weapon will feel comfortable right away to Warzone veterans, and is user-friendly enough for any player to master. Our Warzone M1928 loadout guide will walk you through the best attachments for this beastly close-range SMG.

Best M1928 loadout in Warzone

The M1928’s stats aren’t really conducive to mid-range, sniper-support-type builds. However, it positively melts up close. Here’s the best build for the job:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: CGC 14.5” Shrouded

CGC 14.5” Shrouded Underbarrel: M1915 Steady

M1915 Steady Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Magazine: .45 ACP 100 Round Drum

.45 ACP 100 Round Drum Ammunition: Frangible

Frangible Grip: Pine Tar

Pine Tar Stock: CGC S Adjustable

CGC S Adjustable Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

We’re starting off with a Mercury Silencer, which will keep you off the enemy radar while providing a slight boost to accuracy. Then, go for a CGC 14.5” Shrouded barrel. The M1928 can get some really nasty hipfire going, and the Shrouded barrel is the first step in that direction. The M1915 Steady foregrip underneath helps further in that regard and does so without any penalty.

Up top, we’ve gone for the Nydar Model 47 optic. Any reflex sight will do here. The Nydar is just our personal preference. On the grip, we’ve opted for Pine Tar. This will give us another boost to hip-fire accuracy, but it does slow your ADS speed. If you want a slightly more flexible build, grab a Stippled Grip instead.

The M1928’s calling card is its enormous magazines, and we’ve gone for the biggest - the .45 ACP 100 Round Drum. This is just a colossal magazine, and the mobility drawbacks are shockingly minor. You can absolutely get away with a default 50 round drum too, and the alternate calibers work nicely. However, the .45 ACP looks to be the most consistent performer at this stage. You have a couple of options for the ammo type as well. We really like Frangible’s slow-on-hit effect to help catch enemies in the open, but the increased limb damage of Hollow Points makes for a nice, consistent damage profile too.

On the back end, we really like the CGC S Adjustable stock. It provides a major boost to sprint-to-fire speed with some added movement speed on top. There is an accuracy penalty, but on a close-range, hip-fire-oriented build this is negligible. Sleight of Hand is the clear winner for your proficiency on the M1928. Those massive magazines come with slow reload times, so Sleight of Hand really smooths things out. Finally, go with Fully Loaded for your kit. The extra ammo it provides is a lifesaver when you need it, and won’t hurt when you don’t. If you’re running multiple M1928 classes, you can slap Quick on one of them for a little extra sprint speed when Fully Loaded is unnecessary.

Secondary weapon

This M1928 build is fantastic for sweeping buildings, but you’ll want a longer-ranged Assault Rifle for fights in Caldera’s open areas. The Automaton is an early favorite from Vanguard, and the STG 44 is looking nice too. If you prefer something classic, old standards like the FARA 83 and M4A1 are still killer.

That's everything you need to shred with the M1928 on day one of Warzone Pacific!