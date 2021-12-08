Looking for the best STG 44 loadout in Warzone? Vanguard’s first Assault Rifle is already looking enticing on Caldera. Like many Vanguard guns, it is wildly flexible. As the baseline of the Vanguard arsenal, it truly epitomizes that flexibility. You can tweak the STG in Warzone to excel as a long-range beam, close-range cannon, or something in between. Our Warzone STG 44 guide will break down the two best builds, which will serve you well in a variety of loadouts.

Best long-range STG 44 loadout in Warzone

Our first STG loadout is built for range and is ideal for Caldera’s long sightlines. Here’s the build:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: VDD 760mm 05B

VDD 760mm 05B Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Optic: ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope Magazine: 8mm Kurz 45 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 45 Round Drum Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

Our attachment selection is geared towards range, accuracy, and recoil control while attempting to mitigate some of the downsides of our core attachments. We start with the MX Silencer, the closest comparison to the Monolithic and Agency Suppressors of previous games. The MX will keep you off of radar while firing, and grant a bonus to accuracy. Next, go with the VDD 760mm 05B barrel, a mouthful of an attachment that provides significant boosts to range and recoil control. The M1941 Hand Stop adds more recoil control and accuracy but hurts your hip fire spread. That’s a close-range hit that you’ll gladly take and make up for with your secondary weapon. For our magazine, we’re going with the 8mm Kurz 45 Round Drum. This is the STG’s base caliber and has been the most consistent in our testing. Plus, this is a bigger magazine than you’ll get with either of the alternate calibers. You’re going to want those extra rounds to fend off multiple foes.

We’re using Lengthened rounds for the ammunition type to pick up some bullet velocity, a key stat for long-range builds. At this point, we’ve added a lot of attachments that slow ADS speed. That’s why we’ve gone for the Leather Grip to help mitigate those downsides. If you’re finding that recoil is a problem though, try the Pine Tar or Stippled Grip. You’ll want some zoom for this kind of range, so we’ve opted for a ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope. Historically, 3x and 4x zooms have been the most popular in Warzone, so the ZF4 should be a comfortable fit for veteran players.

Our stock of choice is the VDD 34S Weighted, which grants recoil, accuracy, and flinch resistance bonuses. However, it comes with a sizeable ADS speed penalty. If you find it makes your STG unbearably unwieldy, try a VDD 27 Precision stock instead. The proficiency slot is arguably the STG’s most powerful, as the STG is one of a few rifles with the Vital proficiency available. Vital functionally makes the neck/upper chest hitbox have the same damage multiplier as the head. On a high-headshot-damage rifle like the STG, this is massively powerful. Vital basically grants the player an extra headshot or two for free and is a must-run on every STG loadout. Finally, we’ve gone with the Fully Loaded kit to help top your ammo up.

Secondary weapon

A long-range rifle like this plus a close-range SMG is Warzone’s most popular loadout template, and that’s what we’ll go with here. The M1942, MP40, and Type 100 from Vanguard are all looking strong right out of the gate. For something a little more tried and tested, check out either version of the MP5.

Best close-range STG 44 loadout in Warzone

Ten attachments make it easier than ever to convert an Assault Rifle to a close-range death machine. Here’s the best way to do it with the STG in Warzone:

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: VDD 320mm 02B

VDD 320mm 02B Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Magazine: 8mm Kurz 45 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 45 Round Drum Ammunition: Frangible

Frangible Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Stock: Krausnick S11S Folding Stock

Krausnick S11S Folding Stock Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

Mobility is the key to close-range Warzone fights, where outmaneuvering your opponent is as important as aim. Our build aims to maximize mobility without giving up too much recoil control. The Mercury Silencer is an immediate help in that regard, providing a bit of recoil control in exchange for a range penalty. We’re attaching it to a VDD 320mm 02B barrel, which provides major boosts to mobility and handling. You can also try a Krausnick 220mm Rapid Fire barrel to up your fire rate and drop enemies faster, but the sprint-to-fire penalty it incurs is tough to swallow. Try both and see what feels best in your hands.

Under the barrel, we’re using an SMLE Pistol Grip, which boosts sprint to fire speed and hip-fire accuracy. If you aren’t big on hip-firing, try a Mark VI Skeletal foregrip for better ADS speed. We’re sticking with the 8mm Kurz 45 Round Drum on this build. The last thing you want to hear in an intense, close-up fight is the click of an empty magazine. Take all the bullets you can get.

Our ammunition type of choice is Frangible rounds. Again, mobility is key in close-range battles. Hindering your opponent’s mobility will win you fights. For the Optic, we’ve gone with a Nydar Model 47, but this is entirely a matter of preference. Any close-range reflex sight will do. On the rear grip, we’ve opted for the Fabric Grip. This boosts all the mobility stats we want while sacrificing some accuracy, which should have little effect at sniper-support ranges.

Our stock of choice is the Krausnick S11S Folding stock, which again provides major mobility upgrades. However, it does come with a penalty to initial accuracy and recoil, i.e. the first few shots after you pull the trigger. At the ranges this build is intended for though, it shouldn’t be a major issue. For your proficiency and kit, stick with Vital and Fully Loaded. Fully Loaded makes for great quality of life, and Vital is just far too powerful to give up, even if Sleight of Hand sounds nice.

Secondary weapon

This type of close-range AR is most often paired with a Sniper Rifle. The old Kar98k and Swiss K31 of course remain strong, but the new Three Line Rifle looks good too. If you want something for extreme ranges, check out the ZRG.

That's all you need to dominate Warzone with the STG 44! We'll be updating all our Warzone guides regularly as the Pacific meta takes shape, so check back often for the latest builds.