Looking for the best AS44 loadout in Warzone? While you might be put off by intense recoil and poor accuracy, there’s a lot to love about this Assault Rifle. Sure, the STG44 might be more versatile and the Automaton is an absolute laser, but the AS44 offers high-speed shenanigans that only SMGs can rival.

This guide covers how to make the best AS44 loadout in Warzone Pacific, combining the power of an AR and the speed of an SMG to make a killer gun that really deserves a chance.

Best AS44 loadout in Warzone

This loadout aims to make the AS44 easier to control while increasing the fire rate and ammo capacity to make a powerful close-range build that will shred your enemies to pieces.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Empress Falchion A

: Empress Falchion A Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : Zac 12A

: Zac 12A Proficiency : Sleight Of Hand

: Sleight Of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

The AS44 already fires fast, but the Empress Falchion A barrel pushes the fire rate even further. This makes the AS44 rip through magazines and enemies with incredible speed, but that comes with a cost. The recoil and accuracy get even worse, making it hard to hit enemies that aren’t at the end of your barrel. This is a close-range build, but we need some versatility so that you can hit enemies as you approach. To fix the recoil and make the AS44 easier to control at medium-range, use the 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags, Stippled Grip and Zac 12A stock. The MX Silencer also improves accuracy while suppressing your shots so that you can strike silently.

For the underbarrel, take the Mark VI Skeletal. This makes the AS44 ADS a bit faster so that you can quickly snap to nearby enemies and rinse them with bullets. You won’t need to worry about ammo with the Fully Loaded kit as you’ll get max ammo when you grab your loadout, while Sleight Of Hand will help you quickly reload so that you can jump back into the action.

When firing up close, Hollow Point bullets make every shot count by increasing limb damage. Even if you aren’t hitting headshots with every shot, you’ll still deal plenty of damage and turn your enemies into bullet-ridden bodies. Since the AS44 is best for these close-quarters situations, we'd recommend using a short-range optic like the Slate Reflector.

Secondary Weapon

The AS44 is a close-range weapon, more akin to an SMG than anything else. It can’t pick off targets in the distance, so you’ll want a long-range weapon to deal with distant enemies. There are Assault Rifles like the BAR that you could use, but they will burn through the same ammo since the AS44 is technically an AR as well, forcing you to hunt for bullets rather than baddies. Instead, we recommend taking a powerful Sniper Rifle, like the 3-Line Rifle or the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle. If you’d prefer something a bit faster, try a Marksman Rifle like the SVT-40.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best AS44 loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you want to see how the AS44 compares to other weapons, check out our list of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone. Knowing the meta is important, but so is knowing the map. Our Caldera guide will help you get up to speed on the new Warzone map and prepare you for victory.