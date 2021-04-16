Wasteland 3's first story expansion launches in June with new conflicts

The Rangers are going back on duty this summer and things are scheduled to heat up. Apocalyptic RPG Wasteland 3 is launching its first big story expansion in June. Factory hub Steeltown is having some internal conflicts that could shut down the rest of Colorado if someone doesn't set them straight. That'll be where you come in to fight some bandit baddies and choose how to shove the town back on course. You can catch a look at the upcoming crisis in the new announcement trailer for The Battle Of Steeltown.

InXile Entertainment say that when the Steeltown story begins, important deliveries of armor and guns from the factory town have stopped and the Patriarch needs you to go check in on the town's leader Abigail Markham. "When he sends the Rangers to investigate, they find the place is a powder keg with the fuse already lit," they say. "The workers are striking, bandits raid with impunity, and nobody is allowed through the gates, not even on the business of the Patriarch. Without help, Steeltown could crash and burn for good, and take Markham with it—but maybe that's just what it needs."

In RPS's Wasteland 3 review, Brendy Caldwell praises how his questing decisions had effects down the road. "Such forky-path storytelling in big games feels rarer and rarer," he says. "It gets extra points for being fully voiced, with decent acting too." On the less preaise-worthy side, he says the combat was buggy and uninteresting, while the game's childish sense of humor wore thin. On the whole then it's alright? Yeah, a real alright turn-based RPG.

It sounds like this Steeltown crisis may well have some of those good branching story paths to sort through while you decide the town's fate. On the combat side, InXile say "Tactical combat is taken to new heights with new mechanics like devastating telegraphed attacks, stacking status effects, elemental shields, and non-lethal weapons—letting you solve Steeltown’s skirmishes in brand new ways."

You'll be able to visit Steeltown when you like, InXile say, because the expansion scales to your current level and adapts to decisions you've already made. It also adds new enemies, armor, and world map encounters.

The Battle Of Steeltown will launch on June 3rd. You'll find it over on Steam and GOG. InXile say that it will be available for $13.99 and those playing on Game Pass will get a 10% discount.

Please pardon that header image which is definitely from the base game and not the expansion as I survive some technical difficulties. You can hit those store links or the trailer for a proper look at Steeltown for now.