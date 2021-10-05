Wasteland 3's final DLC is out now. Cult Of The Holy Detonation features two mutant cults who worship a nuclear explosion in stasis, and as usual it's your job to chat with them and probably choose between them, in between turn-based battles. You can find the launch trailer below.

When you reach level 16, you'll have the chance to visit the Cheyenne mountain military complex. Do so and when you arrive, you'll find two cults at war. They both worship a nuclear explosion that is frozen in time, and which could either provide a lot of power to the Colorado area or destroy it.

inXile say the DLC features "new characters, enemies, challenging combat encounters, and powerful new weapons and armor." It also has "objective-based encounters", where your squad will fight an endless swarm that stops only when you've successfully shut down a reactor or secured some other MacGuffin.

They also say this is the end for Wasteland 3. "With the release of Cult of the Holy Detonation, the story of the Desert Rangers in Colorado has come to an end," reads a blog post on the inXile site.

Wasteland 3 was announced in 2016, with a successful crowdfunding campaign via Fig. It was released in 2020 and Brendy found it pretty frustrating for its "listless combat, buggy UI, and an onslaught of juvenile gags." It's had several patches since to hopefully iron some of those issues out.

In 2018, of course, inXile were hoovered up by Microsoft's big stuio acquisiton nozzle. It'll be interesting to see what kind of game the studio make with their presumably increased resources.

Cult Of The Holy Detonation is available from Steam and GOG for £5.19/$7/€5.69.