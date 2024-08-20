Wasteland Waste Disposal is a cute clean 'em up set in a toxic world (not ours)

Our unlucky planet in Wasteland Waste Disposal has suffered not just one apocalypse but all of them. Turns out the "megapocalypse" was an unhealthy combination of "every worst-case apocalyptic scenario imaginable". Luckily, in this upcoming sandbox adventure, you have a giant metal fortress that walks above the pools of toxic sludge on huge spidery legs and chomps up all the trash you bring it. If you are not intrigued by that, perhaps the little janitor with a sci-fi vacuum cleaner (or the feel-good music reminiscent of Adventure Time songs) will convince you.

It looks like your mobile metal fortress will be a big focus, as you upgrade it with new gear and pop bits of scaffolding on the exterior to make room for smelting pots and roof gardens. But acid rain and radioactive storms may weather the hull, according to developers Kluk Digital. The other major thing you'll be doing is lowering yourself to the earth's banjaxed surface on a big elevator and doing a lot of environmental cleanup. We see our hero driving in a little digger and a forklift, for example, steadily tidying up a small city neighbourhood. There will also be creatures to collect and farm, with helpful or harmful habits. "Not all organisms are created equally useful," say the game's creators.

Cleaning games have a power over me. The red muck of Viscera Cleanup Detail is a gag stretched out like a yellow rubber glove, until it becomes a kind of compelling chore. Its down-to-earth equivalent, PowerWash Simulator, fills me with a healthy fear because I know if I start playing it I will never stop. But my favourite game about recycling is Hardspace: Shipbreaker, which sees you lasering metal and glass in zero gravity, surrounded by giant disposal machinery that will slurp you up just as quickly as it swallows old passenger seats.

All these games fill you with a compulsion to turn goo to gleam, or gnarl to neatness. And seeing the timelapse of the bouffant beautifier in Wasteland Waste Disposal as they scurry around hoovering up leaves, twigs and mud to turn an urban ruin into habitable space is very much activating my "tidy up" glands. The developers want to create a "small open world" partly inspired by The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Dredge, they say, which is a nice mash-up of influences. Many open world games can afford to be more compact. Looking at you, Elden Ring.

There's no release yet but you can wishlist it on Steam, if you're the detoxifying type.