Watch AMD's new RX 6700 XT GPU reveal right here

AMD are due to announce the latest member of their Big Navi RX 6000 graphics card family today, the RX 6700 (or maybe even the RX 6700 XT), and you can watch it live right here with us at 11am ET / 4pm GMT.

The event will be hosted by AMD's corporate vice president and general manager of their graphics business unit, Scott Herkelman, and will introduce the introduce the newest addition to AMD's Radeon RX family of high-performance graphic cards. We already know what the card is going to look like thanks to AMD's most recent tease at the end of last week, but today's event should hopefully give us proper details on its price, release date and a closer look at the cards specs.

At the moment, AMD's next-gen family of RX 6000 cards consist of three GPUs: the RX 6800, RX 6800 XT and the super-powered (and super expensive) RX 6900 XT. They've all been just as difficult to get hold of as Nvidia's new RTX 30 series cards, and it's widely expected that the soon-to-be-revealed RX 6700 / RX 6700 XT will follow a very similar pattern (i.e: disappear within five minutes of going on sale). Still, it's worth paying attention all the same, as I'd imagine that the RX 6700 will probably be AMD's answer to Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti, which is currently the graphics card I'd recommend trying to buy for a top notch 1080p and 1440p gaming experience.

I'm also hoping that AMD will finally tell us more about their long-awaited FidelityFX Super Resolution tech today, as this is also meant to be their answer to Nvidia's performance boosting DLSS tech. AMD previously announced they were working on their Super Resolution tech back when they first launched their RX 6800 cards to help improve their built-in ray tracing support, but didn't say anything more - only that they'd reveal more details closer to launch. I'm hoping that today will finally be the day, and that it will launch alongside the RX 6700 / RX 6700 XT, because goodness knows they're going to need it if AMD want their cards to stand even the slightest chance of competiting with Nvidia's RTX 30 GPUs.

Admittedly, the number of ray tracing games and games that support Nvidia's DLSS tech is still quite small in the grand scheme of things, but both camps are steadily getting larger. What's more, it's becoming increasingly common for any big ray tracing game to also have DLSS support as standard these days, which puts AMD's cards at a disadvantage compared to their Nvidia rivals. So here's hoping AMD spill the beans on their FidelityFX Super Resolution tech today as well as their new graphics card.

I will, of course, be summing up all of today's news later on as it gets announced, so stay tuned for more details on all things RX 6700.