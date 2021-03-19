Watch Dogs Legion is now 50% off in Ubisoft's Spring sale

Ubisoft have kicked off their Spring sale today, with discounts of up to 80% up for grabs across a huge range of titles. Running until April 9th, there are some rather tasty discounts to be had on some of Ubisoft's newest games this time round as well, including 50% off Watch Dogs Legion and Immortals Fenyx Rising, and a decent 25% off various editions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla (just in time for the launch of its Ostara Easter festival and upcoming first expansion).

I've listed some highlights below, but you can check out the full list here if you fancy doing some deeper browsing. There's also an additional offer taking place that will get you an extra 20% off your entire shopping cart if you also buy Rainbow Six Siege, which itself is currently enjoying a free weekend on PC, and also 60% off as part of the sale if you decide to buy it afterwards (which increases to 67% off with the extra 20% deal).

Many of these deals are actually a touch better than the ones we had in Ubisoft's Lunar sale just last month - and that was with the Lunar sale's additional 15% discount, too. Both Watch Dogs Legion and Immortals Fenyx Rising are cheaper than their Lunar sale prices, for example, while Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and The Division 2 all match their previous deal prices. The only ones that are a fraction more expensive are Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which fell to £35 / $42 last month, and Anno 1800, which dropped to £21 / $25.

I should note, all the prices listed above are without the extra 20% Rainbow Six Siege discount applied, so these prices will drop further when you add Ubisoft's competitive shooter into your shopping cart. In truth, you might as well pop it in if you don't own it already, as when I tried sticking the standard version of Siege and Assassin's Creed Valhalla into my trolley, the total saving applied got me both games for £35 - which not only matches Valhalla's previous discount price, but also gets me Siege for zero pounds. Now that's what I call a great deal.