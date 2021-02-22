Watch Dogs Legion's online mode launches in March

If you're getting a bit lonely in London, not to worry. Watch Dogs Legion's online mode is launching in just a couple weeks on so you can go romping about the dystopian tech future together. The new mode comes with some new co-op missions to tackle with your pals and that Spiderbot Arena mode as well. Ubisoft have shown off a bit of each in a preview video for the upcoming free update.

Legion's online mode exists separately from the main game, so you'll start over with a new DedSec faction and recruit new operators, Ubisoft say. They've sped up the recruitment process for the online mode though, letting you snag new operators by using "influencer points" that you earn from doing missions and daily challenges and whatnot. Online mode also includes in-game voice chat, which it sounds like you'll need in order to stay coordinated in the new missions Ubi have cooked up.

The big focus for Legion online looks to be the co-op missions and even more challenging Tactical Ops. "Many co-op mission types only require two players, and are built to encourage players to work together and complement each other’s skills and Operator choices," Ubisoft say. "There are activities that can be completed solo as well, so you can work on your cell while waiting for other folks to join."

Tactical Ops are the more challenging, five-part missions where one player death means the whole team will have to restart from the beginning. They'll require quite a bit of communication, Ubi explain in their overview above, sometimes asking your hacker group to split up and pull off simultaneous objectives. The final stage of a Tactical Op is a big boss encounter meant to challenge even well-coordinated teams.

It all sounds quite punishing, though apparently Tactical Ops at least include checkpoints so you don't have to complete all five parts in a single evening. The first Tactical Op that Ubisoft are dealing out is called Leader Of The Pack, they say.

Last up on the multiplayer roster for now is the Spiderbot Arena, the pvp deathmatch mode beetween your scuttling little robots.

Watch Dogs Legion's online mode launches as a free update on March 9th. You can find the rest of the details and Ubi's commentary on their site.