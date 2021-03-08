If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Watch Dogs: Legion's online mode is delayed indefinitely on PC

Due to an issue with "certain GPUs" causing the game to crash
A strange pig-headed man stood in the middle of a dystopian London street in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Unfortunately, Watch Dogs: Legion players will be waiting a little while longer before they get to go some lovely London hacking-sprees with their pals. The game's online mode was supposed to launch on PC and consoles tomorrow, on March 9th, but on Friday Ubisoft announced that due to some bugs and crashes they're postponing the mode's release. Console players will be able to get their hands on it later this month, however for PC, the mode has been delayed indefinitely.

"We've identified an issue in the PC version that can cause the game to crash for players with certain GPUs," they posted on Twitter. "The team is working on fixing the issue as quickly as possible, and in the meantime, we've made the decision to wait to launch the PC version until this is fixed. We will communicate the launch date as soon as possible."

They don't give any detail as to exactly which GPUs are causing the problem, though it must be a pretty big deal considering they've not provided any sort of timescale for when it'll be fixed. On console, there's a crash issue with the upcoming Tactical Op mission. They seem to be on track to fix that one though, so that will launch on Xbox, PlayStation and Stadia on March 23rd now.

This isn't the first time Legion's online multiplayer has been delayed. It was supposed to arrive back in December, but Ubisoft postponed it so they could finish work on technical issues in the singleplayer mode.

When it does finally arrive, Legion's online mode will be separate from the main game, meaning you'll need to start over building up your DeadSec faction. Ubisoft say it'll be a little easier to recruit people though, so it shouldn't be too much of a grind.

While the online mode will have some solo stuff, the main focus of the mode will be co-op missions which are "built to encourage players to work together and complement each other’s skills and Operator choices." These missions sound a little like GTA Online's, just with more hackers. They also plan on adding Dark Souls-style invasions further down the line, which will let other players sneak into your game and disguise themselves as an NPC to try and steal data from you.

In Nate's Watch Dogs: Legion review, he said he enjoyed running around the "cockney murder playground", though it's story was trying to be a little more serious than the setting allowed. This is one of the reasons why I've held back from trying the game out myself. I do fancy exploring that world, but I reckon it'd be a lot more fun to do it while mucking about with friends, rather than trying to push through a lacklustre campaign.

