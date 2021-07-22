If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

1

Watch EA Play live with us here today

Dead Space? Battlefield? Apex Legends?
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on
A close up shot of a wingsuited soldier flying through the sky, just in front of a tornado, in Battlefield 2042

Come one, come all! Join us in watching Electronic Arts' NotE3 stream, EA Play Live. Kicking off at 6pm BST (or 10am PT for you folks across the pond), EA will have announcements and footage for games like Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, Lost In Random and potentially even Dead Space, if the rumours are true.

Before the stream starts, I feel it's only fair to warn you of what won't be making an appearance. So, don't expect any Star Wars, BioWare things like Dragon Age and Mass Effect (boo), or any newness from Skate.

In a blog post, EA confirm they'll have something to show for Battlefield 2042, and we'll see some of the first footage for the upcoming action-adventure-looking game, Lost In Random (which is made by the developers of Fe).

We also know we'll see more of Apex Legends' recently revealed (and very fashionable) new character, Seer. Respawn Entertainment seem geared up to show us what'll be going down in the game's next season too. So far, we know it's named Emergence, and will likely introduce a ranked Arenas mode.

And last, but certainly not least, the rumour mill has been spinning so fast with whispers of a Dead Space reveal that I think it might take off. Supposedly, EA's Motive Studios are working on "revival" of an "established IP". Watch this space to find out if there's any truth to all the gossip.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch