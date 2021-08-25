German games show Gamescom officially kicks off tonight, returning as an online-only event for a second year thanks to the pandemic. Gamescom opens with Opening Night Live, a livestreamed showcase hosted by Geoff Keighley and Natascha Becker with promises of announcements and those old chestnuts, "world premieres." A new Saints Row is on the table, and that's all I need to know. You can watch the stream here below.

Gamescom: Opening Night Live will start at 7pm UK time (11am Pacific) then run until 9pm (1pm Pacific). A pre-show will start 30 minutes beforehand, dunno if it'll be worth watching though.

We do already know some of the games on show. Expect a Saints Row reboot, Far Cry 6, Call Of Duty: Vanguard, Sifu, Lego Star Trek: The Skywalker Saga, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Genshin Impact, and Death Stranding: Director's Cut. Also Psychonauts 2, though that came out today? Plus presumably games we don't yet know about.

Microsoft's Xbox stream last night was six hours long with ten minutes of content (see our roundup), so this running for 17 hours does feel malevolent. But maybe it'll be fine.

I am, at the very least, well up for more Saints Row. And more Death Stranding. And I can't wait to see a wee mute Lego Captain Kirk mime "Khaaan!"