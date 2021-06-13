Watch Microsoft and Bethesda's E3 stream here today

Watch Microsoft and Bethesda's E3 stream here todayCome on, gritty Solitaire reboot!
Today's the second official day of E3, and Microsoft will take the stage with their large corporate son, Bethesda, at 6pm UK time (10am Pacific). What to expect? Well, games we know Microsoft are working on include Hellblade 2, Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, a Perfect Dark reboot, a new Forza, and State Of Decay 3. Plus presumably some games we don't know about? As for Bethesda, we know they're making an Indiana Jones game, Ghostwire Toyko, and Deathloop, and maybe they'll finally reveal their mysterious sci-fi game Starfield or even invent a new system expressly to release Skyrim on it.