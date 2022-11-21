Watch out for zombie guns in Warzone 2

Battle royales can be very confusing, what with all the running and gunning. What if you could just lie there and let the weapons deal with all that shooting hassle by themselves? One Warzone 2 player happened across exactly that scenario, but it didn’t do them much good. Appearances can be deceiving though, so it’s not entirely clear how a gun can start shooting itself. That sure does seem buggy.

Streamer rA Pork tweeted a video of themselves knocking down an enemy, before hopping out of the vehicle to check they’d finished the job. It seemed as though the opposing player had flown along the nearby road and landed dead in the middle of it, but they were glitching through the floor and their gun was still wiggling around a bit. Creeping a bit nearer, the corpse’s weapon suddenly comes to life and wipes out rA Pork in a hail of fire. You can see how lively guns can be in Warzone 2.0 below:

how does this even happen? pic.twitter.com/JI2jZIVslX — rA Pork (@PorkWZ) November 20, 2022

Now, the killcam shows that the player who took rA Pork out is hiding at a distance away from the road when they open fire. The shooter isn’t visible from the shootee’s perspective, though, and the corpse’s gun is clearly blasting merrily away by itself. All a bit odd, but maybe not as concerning as a plague of invisible players. Two-thirds of Warzone 2.0’s reviews on Steam right now are negative, with many complaining about crashes, bugs, and being unable to launch the game. Players do seem to be enjoying the game’s proximity chat, at least.

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is free to play on Steam and Battle.net. If your guns aren’t doing enough of the work for you then check out Ollie’s guide to the best guns in Warzone 2.0 for some top tips.

