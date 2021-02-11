If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Watch the Epic Games Store showcase here today for new announcements

New announcements and gameplay promised
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published
A banner with dates and times for the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase stream.

What are Epic up to with their games store? While Fortnite still drives most its income, they recently revealed they have more exclusives coming in the next two years than they have so far. We'll see more of their upcoming games later today in the Epic Games Store Spring Showcase, including some new announcements. Handily, you can watch the Twitch stream here below, which starts at 7pm GMT.

"Join us as we take a look at some of the games launching on the Epic Games Store this year," Epic said when announcing the stream. "We've curated a collection of new announcements, gameplay and extended looks presented by the developers creating the games we all love."

Presumably a fair few of those will be Epixscloosies? A sale will start today too, with deals including 40% off Star Wars: Squadrons until February 25th.

The Epic Games Store Spring Showcase is due to start at 7pm GMT (11:00am), with the possibly-not-accurate Twitch schedule saying it'll run for 30 minutes. Not super long, but they sure could cram in a lot if the showcase is back-to-back blasts without inane chatter from unfunny hosts. Not that I'm still grumping about how many hours of aimless and endless streams I had to watch during not-E3 2020 or anything.

I'm declaring it now: this is the first showcase of not-E3 2021. I mean, sure, why not? E3's organisers might be trying to unifying the industry under their banner again but I don't think they can recover all the ground they've lost, now companies have got a taste of doing things their own way in their own time. Buckle up, we're in for a long not-E3.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles