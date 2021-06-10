Watch the Summer Game Fest Kick Off Live here today

Watch the Summer Game Fest Kick Off Live here todayPlease just tell us Elden Ring is real, okay
The start of E3 is unofficially heralded today by the Summer Game Fest's Kick Off Live, promising announcements, trailers, and a live musical performance from the band off the Windows 95 CD-ROM. The show starts at 7pm UK time (11am Pacific). Everyone is desperately hoping it'll show Elden Ring. Geoff Keighley's blast will be followed by Day Of The Devs, the indie showcase organised by Double Fine and Iam8bit.