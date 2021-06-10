If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Watch the Summer Game Fest Kick Off Live here today

Please just tell us Elden Ring is real, okay
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on

The start of E3 is unofficially heralded today by the Summer Game Fest's Kick Off Live, promising announcements, trailers, and a live musical performance from the band off the Windows 95 CD-ROM. The show starts at 7pm UK time (11am Pacific). Everyone is desperately hoping it'll show Elden Ring. Geoff Keighley's blast will be followed by Day Of The Devs, the indie showcase organised by Double Fine and Iam8bit.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch