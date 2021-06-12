If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Watch the Ubisoft Forward E3 stream here today

Please have Just Dance dancers, I love those fun-lovin' folks
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
E3 has officially started, and the first big stream of the marketing blast will be Ubisoft, coming up at 8pm UK time (noon Pacific). It's preceeded by a wee pre-show that's now live. Ubisoft say to expect the recently re-announced Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and news on For Honor, Trackmania, Watch Dogs: Legion, Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Plus surprises?

