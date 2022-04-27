If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

11

Wave goodbye to Bethesda's terrible launcher as they start their big migration to Steam

It’s Reclamation Day 2022 as players finally step out of the Bethesda Vault
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Bye-bye Bethesda.net Launcher, we hardly knew ye

Today’s the day Bethesda crack open the humongous blast shields at their base in Rockville, Maryland, finally taking the brave step of plonking their back catalogue and future games fully onto Steam after six years of trying to make their own launcher happen. Don’t worry, you’ll have the option to transfer over your games, saves and Wallet balance until May 11th. You'll have to redownload everything unfortunately, but any game you happen to own via the Bethesda.net Launcher should appear as a free purchase on a linked Steam account.

Watch on YouTube

Most saves should transfer over automatically but some Bethesda games might need fiddling with to sort this out – here's a list of the affected games in case you want to check. There’s also some specific info on moving Fallout 76 across to Steam, too. In short, it looks like it just makes things awkward for anyone with a Fallout 1st membership by automatically cancelling that and banking all the Atoms they’re due to receive for the rest of their subscription period. Bethesda have also confirmed that you’ll still need to sign in with a Bethesda.net account for many of their games on Steam to access mods and in-game items.

We’ve known since February that Bethesda was planning to bin their launcher in favour of Valve’s vastly more popular storefront. If you’ve ever used the Bethesda.net Launcher and still need to check how to go about transferring your games, then there’s an FAQ over at Bethesda’s site that can help start you off. It was last updated two weeks ago but Bethesda say more details are coming later on today.

Bethesda have some pretty big projects in the works. Foremost among them is Starfield, which will be available on Steam even if it’s now exclusively a Microsoft joint like The Elder Scrolls 6. Graham had a listen to the most recent update on Starfield yesterday when composer Inon Zur and audio director Mark Lampert shared some details on how music and sound feature in the game. Bethesda have also touted on Twitter that they’re adding some classic Elder Scrolls and Wolfenstein games to Steam, including Daggerfall and Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, which is always good to see.

You can still download the Bethesda Launcher at the Bethesda Softworks site if you want to store a copy on your ‘puter for posterity. Quickly, though – you’ve only got two weeks left to access it.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

RPS@PAX

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch