WD's SN850 1TB SSD is down to £145 with a free heatsink

The WD Black SN850 is a tremendously fast PCIe 4.0 SSD, capable of hitting some outrageous speeds - up to 7000MB/s reads and 5300MB/s writes. That makes it a great choice for any PC that can handle it (as well as the PS5, which gets external SSD support tomorrow). It's been discounted on Scan to £145 today, where you'll also get a free Akasa NVMe heatsink in the bargain.

Normally, the heatsink version of this drive costs significantly more - Amazon has that model for £209! - so getting the 1TB model and a compatible heatsink for £145 is a great deal. The Akasa heatsink that you're getting here isn't expensive - Scan sell it for £5 alone - but with PS5 owners buying up every NVMe heatsink they can find, it's still a nice inclusion that will work just as happily on a PC motherboard as inside a games console.

For PC use, you'll notice excellent game load times, way better than an HDD and also slightly faster than a SATA SSD which is limited to around 550MB/s reads by its comparatively ancient interface. Load times are more down to random read speeds, but even here you're getting a speed-up - and with DirectStorage for Windows 10 and Windows 11 on the horizon, we should see a significant reduction to load times in supported games when you have a PCIe 4.0 drive like the SN850.

So, if you're in the market for what RPS proudly call the best PCIe 4.0 SSD for gaming at a historic low price, then check out the link above. I've also included a link to Amazon, who have the same price but aren't offering the free NVMe heatsink, just in case Scan sell out of the drive as they're currently threatening with their 'low stock' message.

If you ever wondered how to install an SSD, by the way, new head hardware nerd James has got you covered.

We'll be back tomorrow with more deals as we find them, so thanks for reading and be sure to check in next time! And by the way, if there are any particular categories of products that you're in the market for - and for which deals would be appreciated - feel free to reach me in the comments or on Twitter; it's always nice to get feedback. Thanks again and we'll see you next time!