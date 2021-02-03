We made the definitive size chart for Resident Evil Village's Lady Dimitrescu

Since the release of teaser footage for Resident Evil Village last month, it’s fair to say there has been a lot of chat online about Lady Dimitrescu, the utterly gigantic villain of the piece. She has captured quite a few imaginations, it would seem, and speculation has been rife regarding just how vast the millineried monstress actually is.

Yesterday the discussion was settled for good by the Resident Evil Twitter account, which posted a statement from Village’s art director, Tomonori Takano, confirming Dimitrescu’s height as 9’6”. That’s... very tall indeed. Admittedly, the figure includes her hat and high heels, but even wearing flats, she’d top nine foot. The question remains, however: what else would she top? No, not like that, you wretches. What I mean to say, is that I’ve made a comparison chart, featuring Dimitrescu and a selection of other vast creatures, both real and imagined. Come and have a look.

Lady Dimitrescu, compared with various other magnificent creatures.