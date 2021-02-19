We must end the tyranny of sliding ice puzzles

It is a truth universally acknowledged that ice levels in games are the absolute worst. The only good one there's ever been was in The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess, and that's because most of the time you got to chill out in a cosy mountain chalet with cute yetis who fed you big hot bowls of soup. The rest need to be fired into the sun, if only so they can un-chill the heck out. Because let's face it, we all know the drill. Oooooooh, look, it's all slippy-slidey over here, and ooohh watch out, there's been a dramatic increase in the number of bottomless cliffs in this area, so you better not fall to your doom, oooooooooh. Give me a break.