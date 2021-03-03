We need more games like Outriders

I respect Outriders, a looter shooter that pushes precisely zero boundaries. In fact, it pushes them backwards. It says, "See all these boundaries?", then points to scuffed copies of Gears Of War for the Xbox 360 and the original Destiny, exclaims "Well get a load of this!", and slaps the two together.

Having played the demo last night with a couple of friends, I can confirm that I like this reverse direction the devs have taken. I had an okay time. And I was totally okay with that. Not everything needs to be brilliant nowadays, sheesh.